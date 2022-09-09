(De Soto, MO) Officials with the Missouri Lottery are announcing a winner in De Soto after the lottery player scratched off their “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket. The ticket was purchased at the Wal Mart in De Soto as a random purchase. The Lottery Player, who is currently unnamed by Lottery officials, said winning $50,000 in the game was a shock. “Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. Currently, there are over $227.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two top prizes of $5 million, 14 prizes of $1 million and 36 additional $50,000 prizes. In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

DE SOTO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO