ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Missouri woman's $1M lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said her winning ticket nearly ended up in the trash. The St. Louis County woman told Missouri Lottery officials she bought a $50 Millionaire Blowout scratch-off ticket from the 7-Eleven store on Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis and didn't think it was a winner when she scratched it off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

What Are You Doing About It? Do Good at Chipotle, Kids Museum Gala, Senior Living in Wentzville

ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children – St. Louis with your next trip to Chipotle on South Hampton. CASA help kids as they move through the court system from foster care to permanent housing. A third of sales from 4 until 8 p.m. will go to CASA – St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Affton, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louis#Scratchers#Missouri Lottery
FOX2Now

STL Moms: Unlocking the magic of learning

ST. LOUIS – School is now well underway and if you’ve noticed your child is struggling there is a place you can turn for help. Sheryl Silvery with the St. Louis Learning Disabilities Association was here with more on what they offer and a fundraiser. For more information...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

This City May Just Be The Ugliest In Missouri, Do You Agree?

So if I asked you what the ugliest city in Missouri is, what would you say? Would you say, St. Louis? That's not the city I would pick. There may be parts of St. Louis that are dangerous. Some areas of St. Louis may be polluted. Yet I highly doubt that St. Louis is the ugliest in Missouri. There are some pretty nice areas of St. Louis. Now, East St. Louis might be a contender, except the problem with that is that East St. Louis is in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
5 On Your Side

Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

De Soto Lotto Player Shocked with Win

(De Soto, MO) Officials with the Missouri Lottery are announcing a winner in De Soto after the lottery player scratched off their “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket. The ticket was purchased at the Wal Mart in De Soto as a random purchase. The Lottery Player, who is currently unnamed by Lottery officials, said winning $50,000 in the game was a shock. “Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. Currently, there are over $227.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including two top prizes of $5 million, 14 prizes of $1 million and 36 additional $50,000 prizes. In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.
DE SOTO, MO
FOX2Now

Stunning ceilings, views complete $2.5M Clayton penthouse

ST. LOUIS – A nearly 4,000 square foot penthouse in Clayton is on the market for $2.5 million. Unit 15A located at 8025 Maryland Avenue has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, a wet bar, and a west-facing terrace. Christner Architects and the Higginbotham Brothers worked in tandem creating the...
CLAYTON, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy