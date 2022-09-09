ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxla.com

Digging continues after mudslide hits Lake Hughes area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An inch and a half of rain over one hour. That’s what it took for debris-packed mudslides in the Lake Hughes area to trap 25 vehicles with people in them. LA County Fire officials say 60 people were rescued, at least 6 of them...
LAKE HUGHES, CA
foxla.com

Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. - A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim...
SOUTH GATE, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water

LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash

A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
CASTAIC, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
Key News Network

Big Rig Jackknifes on Golden State Freeway in Rain

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A big rig jackknifed on the Golden State (5) Freeway early Friday morning, Sept. 10, in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley. Castaic California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a solo traffic collision around 12:20 a.m. involving a big rig which was traveling southbound on the 5 Freeway in the truck lanes when it veered off to the right shoulder striking 50 feet of guardrail and coming to a complete stop on the embankment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity...
LANCASTER, CA
Canyon News

LA County Distributing NOAA Radios To Malibu Resients

MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department will distribute free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radios to Malibu residents during National Preparedness Month on Tuesday, September 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). Individuals are required to have advanced registration at http://bit.ly/LACORadio7.
MALIBU, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 86 citations, 3 arrests

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce issued more than seven dozen citations in three hours during a speed enforcement operation Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said. The speed enforcement operation started at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and it was conducted on Avenue K near Elm Avenue, according...
LANCASTER, CA

