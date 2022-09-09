Read full article on original website
2-Vehicle Traffic Collision Involves Tesla, SUV; 2 Transported to Hospital
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Pointe Parkway involving an Infiniti Q50 SUV and a Tesla on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 1:17 p.m. Los Angeles County Fire Department responded with paramedics to the scene along with sheriff’s...
foxla.com
Digging continues after mudslide hits Lake Hughes area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An inch and a half of rain over one hour. That’s what it took for debris-packed mudslides in the Lake Hughes area to trap 25 vehicles with people in them. LA County Fire officials say 60 people were rescued, at least 6 of them...
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: Open letter to Castaic community members regarding traffic congestion and Interstate 5 highway repairs
I am very aware of the traffic issues and burdens you are experiencing due to last week’s Route Fire, which significantly damaged an embankment and retaining structure along the Interstate 5 (I-5) freeway. My staff is working hard alongside the state agency responsible for I-5 repairs – the California...
foxla.com
Worker dies during accident on construction site in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. - A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The victim...
foxla.com
Unstable weather in Southern California raise flooding, debris slide concerns
LOS ANGELES - Tropical Storm Kay has moved on, but the atmospheric instability it created was still lingering Monday, bringing the threat of more rainfall in the mountains and other areas, raising concerns about localized flooding and debris slides. A flood watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. in...
Santa Clarita Radio
Drivers Trapped By Flash Floods, Mudslides On Roadways North Of Santa Clarita
The rural communities north of the Santa Clarita Valley, including Lake Hughes and Green Valley, were struck by a deluge of rain on Sunday night that brought flash floods and mudslides, trapping drivers and emergency responders alike. A fast-moving flood of water and mud trapped nearly a dozen vehicles, as...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Cars spin out on 10 Freeway in downtown LA due to standing water
LOS ANGELES - Some communities in Southern California were drenched by rain overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay continue to move through the area. The rain caused damp roadways that made for dangerous driving conditions throughout the area. Around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway...
Santa Clarita Radio
Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash
A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
KCET
California's High-Speed Rail Project Could Further Pollute Historically Burdened Colton Community
In the near future, California's High-Speed Rail may transport people across the state in less than three hours on zero-emission powered trains. The public rail project now has the funds to complete its first phase in the Central Valley and is planning on how to link the 171-mile line to the metro centers of the Bay Area and Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
SoCal to see sunshine, warm conditions Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm conditions as some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
foxla.com
Man cut traffic light wires in Inglewood, causing $10K worth of damage: Police
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for vandalism in the Inglewood area. According to police, the suspect was seen cutting traffic light wires on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 9 a.m. in the area near Centinela Avenue and Short Street. The lock and...
Flood watch issued for parts of LA County through Monday evening
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service from 11 a.m. Monday until Monday evening in parts of Los Angeles County. The flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains and the Antelope Valley. Palmdale, Acton, Mount Pinos, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley and Lancaster will be affected.
Big Rig Jackknifes on Golden State Freeway in Rain
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A big rig jackknifed on the Golden State (5) Freeway early Friday morning, Sept. 10, in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley. Castaic California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a solo traffic collision around 12:20 a.m. involving a big rig which was traveling southbound on the 5 Freeway in the truck lanes when it veered off to the right shoulder striking 50 feet of guardrail and coming to a complete stop on the embankment.
1 Killed in Train vs. Vehicle Collision in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a casino train and a vehicle at North Palomares Street and East 1st Street in the city of Pomona Sunday, Sept. 11, around 2:04 a.m. Once officers and firefighters...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway Monday. Paramedics were sent to Avenue H-8 and 10th Street West at 11:49 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. Information was not immediately available on the identity...
Canyon News
LA County Distributing NOAA Radios To Malibu Resients
MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department will distribute free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radios to Malibu residents during National Preparedness Month on Tuesday, September 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). Individuals are required to have advanced registration at http://bit.ly/LACORadio7.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 86 citations, 3 arrests
LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce issued more than seven dozen citations in three hours during a speed enforcement operation Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said. The speed enforcement operation started at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and it was conducted on Avenue K near Elm Avenue, according...
