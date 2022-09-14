Request to fund channel dredging denied by State
QUEENSTOWN — The Queenstown Town Council was denied a federal funding request for FY 2023 for dredging the by the Senate Appropriations Commission.
The announcement was made public at the Queenstown Commissioners meeting on Aug. 9 after announcing receipt of a $100,000 grant that was awarded by the Department of Natural Resources for preliminary engineering to dredge the federal channel coming into Queenstown Creek from the Chester River.
