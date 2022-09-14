ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queenstown, MD

Request to fund channel dredging denied by State

By BY MEGAN LOOCK
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
QUEENSTOWN — The Queenstown Town Council was denied a federal funding request for FY 2023 for dredging the by the Senate Appropriations Commission.

The announcement was made public at the Queenstown Commissioners meeting on Aug. 9 after announcing receipt of a $100,000 grant that was awarded by the Department of Natural Resources for preliminary engineering to dredge the federal channel coming into Queenstown Creek from the Chester River.

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

