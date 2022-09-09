ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Hawks place 6th at Bowman Invite behind runner-up Hensen; Jags take 8th

What could have been for the Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf teams. The Hawks and Jaguars each played well in the Turk Bowman Invitational on Monday at Veenker Golf Course in Ames, but a few big numbers prevented both squads from finishing even higher in the 17-team field.
Valley was no cupcake, but Jaguars rally to win after dropping opening set

Delainey Winkel and her teammates on the Ankeny Centennial volleyball squad enjoyed some chocolate cupcakes on Tuesday night. The sixth-ranked Jaguars celebrated Winkel’s birthday and a come-from-behind victory after Centennial rallied for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 win at No. 9 Valley in a CIML Conference match. “I think...
Jaguars edge Valley girls to win Karpen Invite; Schermerhorn claims boys’ crown

After the Ankeny Centennial girls’ cross country squad captured another team title on Tuesday, Centennial junior AJ Schermerhorn won an individual crown in the boys’ race. Schermerhorn came from behind to win the Tom Karpen Invitational at Valley Southwoods Freshman High School. He posted a time of 16 minutes 15 seconds on the 5k course to earn his first varsity victory.
