Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ankenyfanatic.com
‘I’m excited to play with her’: Bechen to join teammate Winkel at Dubuque
It didn’t take long for Taylor Bechen to follow in the footsteps of her Ankeny Centennial volleyball teammate. Bechen has verbally committed to play for Dubuque. She made her decision just a few days after Delainey Winkel committed to the Spartans. “Of course it’s a pro (that Winkel is...
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawks place 6th at Bowman Invite behind runner-up Hensen; Jags take 8th
What could have been for the Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf teams. The Hawks and Jaguars each played well in the Turk Bowman Invitational on Monday at Veenker Golf Course in Ames, but a few big numbers prevented both squads from finishing even higher in the 17-team field.
ankenyfanatic.com
Valley was no cupcake, but Jaguars rally to win after dropping opening set
Delainey Winkel and her teammates on the Ankeny Centennial volleyball squad enjoyed some chocolate cupcakes on Tuesday night. The sixth-ranked Jaguars celebrated Winkel’s birthday and a come-from-behind victory after Centennial rallied for a 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 win at No. 9 Valley in a CIML Conference match. “I think...
ankenyfanatic.com
Jaguars edge Valley girls to win Karpen Invite; Schermerhorn claims boys’ crown
After the Ankeny Centennial girls’ cross country squad captured another team title on Tuesday, Centennial junior AJ Schermerhorn won an individual crown in the boys’ race. Schermerhorn came from behind to win the Tom Karpen Invitational at Valley Southwoods Freshman High School. He posted a time of 16 minutes 15 seconds on the 5k course to earn his first varsity victory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ankenyfanatic.com
‘It was an awesome day!’: Rinehart, Angus reach milestones at Metro Classic
Saturday was a day of milestones for the Ankeny Centennial volleyball team. Coach Jessica Rinehart earned her 300th career victory at the school, while senior setter Reagan Angus dished out her 500th career assist as the sixth-ranked Jaguars went 4-1 on the day in the Metro Classic at Southeast Polk.
Comments / 0