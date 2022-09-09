ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Here’s who fans picked as the Stanislaus District’s football Player of the Week

By Quinton Hamilton
 5 days ago

Modesto High entered Week 3 unbeaten, looking to continue the offensive success that helped it put up 41 and 42 points in the first two games. Unfortunately, the Panthers started slowly, scoring just seven points in the first half.

The Panthers needed a second-half comeback to overcome Stagg in Week 3 and thanks to a dominant fourth quarter, it almost happened. Modesto scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to make it a one touchdown game, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

Quarterback Eli McCabe helped orchestrate the effort, completing 30 of 44 passes for a career high 449 yards and four touchdowns. The fans noticed his performance, voting him The Bee’s Week 3 Player of the Week.

McCabe came in first after gaining exactly half of the 16,993 votes in the weekly poll. He finished ahead of Gregori quarterback Conner Bailey and Patterson running back Sean Hansen, Jr. who came in second and third place, respectively.

