Lea Ann Ratigan joins Eddy Crow on Teleforum Thursday
On Thursday’s Teleforum talk program with Eddy Crow, Lea Ann Ratigan joins Eddy for the Huntington Business Spotlight. Lea Ann is the vice president of the Pink Pamper organization, and she’ll speak of the the purpose and necessity of the Pink Pamper organization. Because it’s Thursday, it’s another Best of Beaver County with Mike Romigh too; Mike’s guest is the one and only legendary sports journalist John Perrotto! Teleforum is on the air every weekday from 9 till noon on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas!
Ambridge Coach Sherman McBride on the Coaches Corner Wednesday Night
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM for “The Coaches Corner.” Join Bob Barrickman and new Beaver County Radio Broadcast Team member, John Perrotto as they get you set for week three of high school football in Beaver County. Bob and...
Wednesday’s AMBC: Remembering Gene Sullivan
Current Geneva Football head coach Geno DeMarco will speak to Matt Drzik on the Wednesday morning edition of A.M. Beaver County about the passing of his predecessor and colleague, Gene Sullivan. The interview will take place following the 8:30 news. Frank Sparks starts the morning with local news at 6:30...
Geno DeMarco Talks About The Legacy Of Former Geneva Football Coach Gene Sullivan
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photo/Beaver County Radio Files) “It’s more than just football, it’s a preparation for life that continues on…and Coach Sullivan was a mentor to me.”. Geneva College has had two head football coaches since 1976. The current coach–Geno DeMarco, now in his 30th season–joined...
Rochester Road Drilling Operations Wednesday in Ross Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 4011 (Rochester Road) in Ross Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday, September 14 weather permitting. Drilling operations on Rochester Road will occur between Lowries Run Road and Reis Run Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday....
Legendary Geneva Football Coach and Athletic Director Gene Sullivan Passes Away
(Photo of Former Geneva Coach Gene Sullivan’s Geneva Hall of Fame Photo when he was inducted into the hall of fame in 2017. Used with permission) Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio News/Program Director. (Beaver Falls, Pa.) During Friday night’s Rochester and New Brighton football game on Beaver...
Beaver County Republican Committee Opens 2022 GOP Victory Office in Beaver
(From Left to right Jeremy Shaffer, Roman Kozak, Rico Elmore, State Rep. Jim Marshall) (Photos used with permission of Beaver County Republican Committee) Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio News/Program Director. (Beaver, Pa.) The Republican Committee of Beaver County in conjunction with the Pennsylvania GOP held a grand opening...
Beaver Falls Council Honors Two More Service Milestones, Acknowledges Little Tigers Football Crowd Issues
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Tuesday night’s Beaver Falls City Council Meeting showcased the two pillars of modern government–honoring the good things that have been accomplished, and trying to make the best decision regarding things that aren’t as good. Just three weeks after City Clerk Paula Durish was...
Tuesday’s AMBC: A Sitdown With Mayor Johns
Beaver Falls mayor Kenya Johns returns to A.M. Beaver County on Tuesday morning, talking with Matt Drzik about the latest going on in the city following the 8:05 news. Frank Sparks starts the show with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
New Brighton School Board Prepares Resolutions To Approve School Trips, Ratify Faculty Hires
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) Meeting once again in the “Little Theatre” area of the high school, the New Brighton Area School board met for the first of two meetings in September on Monday evening. Among the propositions released to the public were the approval for six individuals to...
It Was a Grand Time at The Grand Opening of Huntington Bank in Seven Fields
(Photos taken by Frank Sparks) (Seven Fields, Pa.) Tuesday afternoon was a beautiful fall like day to celebrate the grand opening of the new Huntington Bank in Seven Fields Borough. Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks and Diane Powers were live on-site to help celebrate from 1-3 PM. Many showed up...
Crews Called to the Scene of Beaver Falls Fire Caused by a Turkey Fryer Sunday Afternoon
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire at 1618 Fifth Avenue after a family was getting ready to cook a turkey in a turkey fryer Sunday afternoon when the fryer burst into flames. Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe...
Route 18 Drilling Continues Wednesday in Potter Township
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 18 in Potter Township, Beaver County, will continue Wednesday, September 14 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur on Route 18 at the Frankfort Road Bridge located between Bunker Hill Road and Old Frankfort Road weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, September 16. Crews from Armstrong Drilling, Inc. will conduct the work.
Ambridge Water Authority Manager Fired, Missing Funds Under Investigation
Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Ambridge, Pa.) Michael Dominick, Ambridge Water Authority Manager was fired last week according to a report released on Friday, September9, 2022, after it was discovered he stole between $500,000, and $800,000 . Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier said that the bank records were turned over to his office and the matter is being investigated. No further information is available at this time.
Two injured in New Brighton Accident Sunday Afternoon
(New Brighton, Pa.) Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue in New Brighton. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Monday morning that the accident occurred at 4 PM. Chief Walton said the motorcyclist was transported to AGH for his injuries and the operator of the vehicle was transported to Heritage Valley, Beaver. There is no word on what caused the accident of the two drivers condition at this time.
Sunday Morning Aliquippa House Fire Under Investigation
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of McMinn Street Sunday morning at 8:38 a.m. The county’s strike team also responded. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen of the two story frame home. The fire spread to the second floor, and was under control in about 45 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about four hours according to the report. The residents were out of town and the fire is under investigation.
CCBC Announces The President’s and Dean’s List For The Summer 2022 Semester
(File Photo of the Dome on the Campus of CCBC) (Monaca, PA) Community College of Beaver County (CCBC) is proud to release 22 names of full- time students who achieved either President’s List or Dean’s List honors for the summer 2022 semester. To be named to the President’s...
New Galilee Man Charged After Assaulting A New Galilee Woman During An Argument In A Car
(Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the area of Houston and Scott Wallace Road in Little Beaver Twp. Lawrence County around 1:27 AM Saturday Morning. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that a 44-year-old unnamed New...
Hookstown Man Charged With Attempting to Strangle His Girlfriend
(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged 22-year-old Luke Hall from Hookstown with attempted strangulation after an incident that took place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM in Greene Township. Troopers said via release that he attacked his girlfriend...
Racoon Man Charged With DUI After Domestic Dispute
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed DUI charges against a Racoon Twp. man after they were called to an address on Route 151 in Racoon Twp. for a domestic dispute on September 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Troopers say that...
