Beaver Falls, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Lea Ann Ratigan joins Eddy Crow on Teleforum Thursday

On Thursday’s Teleforum talk program with Eddy Crow, Lea Ann Ratigan joins Eddy for the Huntington Business Spotlight. Lea Ann is the vice president of the Pink Pamper organization, and she’ll speak of the the purpose and necessity of the Pink Pamper organization. Because it’s Thursday, it’s another Best of Beaver County with Mike Romigh too; Mike’s guest is the one and only legendary sports journalist John Perrotto! Teleforum is on the air every weekday from 9 till noon on am1230, am1460, fm99.3, and fm95.7-all presented by St. Barnabas!
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Coach Sherman McBride on the Coaches Corner Wednesday Night

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM for “The Coaches Corner.” Join Bob Barrickman and new Beaver County Radio Broadcast Team member, John Perrotto as they get you set for week three of high school football in Beaver County. Bob and...
AMBRIDGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Wednesday’s AMBC: Remembering Gene Sullivan

Current Geneva Football head coach Geno DeMarco will speak to Matt Drzik on the Wednesday morning edition of A.M. Beaver County about the passing of his predecessor and colleague, Gene Sullivan. The interview will take place following the 8:30 news. Frank Sparks starts the morning with local news at 6:30...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
City
Beaver Falls, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Beaver Falls, PA
Lifestyle
Beaver County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Beaver County, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Rochester Road Drilling Operations Wednesday in Ross Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 4011 (Rochester Road) in Ross Township, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday, September 14 weather permitting. Drilling operations on Rochester Road will occur between Lowries Run Road and Reis Run Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Republican Committee Opens 2022 GOP Victory Office in Beaver

(From Left to right Jeremy Shaffer, Roman Kozak, Rico Elmore, State Rep. Jim Marshall) (Photos used with permission of Beaver County Republican Committee) Story by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio News/Program Director. (Beaver, Pa.) The Republican Committee of Beaver County in conjunction with the Pennsylvania GOP held a grand opening...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Person
Joseph Maroon
beavercountyradio.com

Tuesday’s AMBC: A Sitdown With Mayor Johns

Beaver Falls mayor Kenya Johns returns to A.M. Beaver County on Tuesday morning, talking with Matt Drzik about the latest going on in the city following the 8:05 news. Frank Sparks starts the show with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Route 18 Drilling Continues Wednesday in Potter Township

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 18 in Potter Township, Beaver County, will continue Wednesday, September 14 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur on Route 18 at the Frankfort Road Bridge located between Bunker Hill Road and Old Frankfort Road weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, September 16. Crews from Armstrong Drilling, Inc. will conduct the work.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ambridge Water Authority Manager Fired, Missing Funds Under Investigation

Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano. (Ambridge, Pa.) Michael Dominick, Ambridge Water Authority Manager was fired last week according to a report released on Friday, September9, 2022, after it was discovered he stole between $500,000, and $800,000 . Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier said that the bank records were turned over to his office and the matter is being investigated. No further information is available at this time.
AMBRIDGE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Two injured in New Brighton Accident Sunday Afternoon

(New Brighton, Pa.) Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Seventh Street and Fourth Avenue in New Brighton. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Monday morning that the accident occurred at 4 PM. Chief Walton said the motorcyclist was transported to AGH for his injuries and the operator of the vehicle was transported to Heritage Valley, Beaver. There is no word on what caused the accident of the two drivers condition at this time.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Sunday Morning Aliquippa House Fire Under Investigation

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of McMinn Street Sunday morning at 8:38 a.m. The county’s strike team also responded. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen of the two story frame home. The fire spread to the second floor, and was under control in about 45 minutes. Crews remained on scene for about four hours according to the report. The residents were out of town and the fire is under investigation.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hookstown Man Charged With Attempting to Strangle His Girlfriend

(Greene Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have charged 22-year-old Luke Hall from Hookstown with attempted strangulation after an incident that took place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:30 PM in Greene Township. Troopers said via release that he attacked his girlfriend...
HOOKSTOWN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Racoon Man Charged With DUI After Domestic Dispute

(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed DUI charges against a Racoon Twp. man after they were called to an address on Route 151 in Racoon Twp. for a domestic dispute on September 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Troopers say that...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

