KILLEEN, Texas — Retired Army Maj. David Bass served in the U.S. Army for 25 years from 1985 to 2006. He’s a veteran of operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. “When I returned to Fort Hood, I had these symptoms that I didn’t understand,” Bass said. “I was diagnosed by Army doctors with post-traumatic stress disorder, which was a condition that I had never thought I would be diagnosed with. And so the doctors prescribed psychotropic medications for PTSD. And I was also prescribed opioids for chronic pain from some injuries I had on active duty. After I retired, I was being treated by the veterans administration in Temple. And after a few years, I got tired of those pills. I didn’t like the side effects. So I did some research for alternatives to the pills, and that’s when I discovered medical cannabis.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO