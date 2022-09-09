ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know: Voting in North Carolina's midterm elections

When voters in North Carolina go to the polls this fall, they will cast ballots for all 170 members of the General Assembly. They will also elect the state’s 14 members of Congress and a new senator to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr. A host of local races and referendums will also be on ballots around the state.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
spectrumlocalnews.com

New fishing regulations help clear up confusion on the water

NEW BERN, N.C. — Fishing is a huge part of the culture in North Carolina, but fishing regulations are always changing both inland and on the coast. Law enforcement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says that protecting fish is a priority, and the agency has adopted the N.C. Division of Fisheries' rules in an effort to bring consistency for anglers.
Chatham County, NC
Chatham County, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration

Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York advocate: Universal child care is the 'North Star'

Originally, President Joe Biden had wanted to provide subsidized child care through the Inflation Reduction Act to Americans earning less than $300,000 a year, but it dropped off the table. What had initially been proposed through the original Build Back Better legislation was an overhaul of the subsidized child care...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greensboro will celebrate National Dance Day with a flash mob at LeBauer Park

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dancers from across the state will come together Saturday to celebrate National Dance Day at LeBauer Park in Greensboro. The event will include performances from professional dancers of all cultures and styles, and a flash mob everyone may participate in. Tabia McKenzie, an instructor with the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

State education officials plan graduation review

State education officials in New York are forming a 64-member commission to review graduation requirements and make recommendations for how to better serve students from diverse backgrounds. The commission, to be co-chaired by Board of Regents Vice Chancellor Josephine Finn and Regent Judith Chin, is expected to release a report...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September

As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
spectrumlocalnews.com

LePage and Mills spar over future of Skowhegan dam and mill

The future of the Shawmut dam and Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan took center stage in the race for governor Monday when former Gov. Paul LePage accused current Gov. Janet Mills of working to shut down the dam, which would result in hundreds of lost jobs. A Mills campaign spokesman...
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's life expectancy plunges amid COVID-19 pandemic

Life expectancy declined nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York state, hit hard and early by the spread of the virus, saw the steepest drop in the average expected life span by three years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advocates and lawmakers are...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Abortion-rights group leads on fundraising for ballot issue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — On the defensive for years in Republican-dominated Kentucky, abortion-rights supporters have gained an election-year advantage at a pivotal time — opening a big fundraising lead ahead of a statewide vote on whether to eliminate the right to abortion in the state's constitution. The group...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmakers frustrated by delays in funding health worker bonuses, raises

Plans to improve the workforce, quality-of-life services and housing for developmentally disabled people in New York are one step closer to being finalized for the next five years. The state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) must submit its final 2023-2027 comprehensive plan to the Legislature and Gov. Kathy...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Medical marijuana expansion becomes campaign issue

KILLEEN, Texas — Retired Army Maj. David Bass served in the U.S. Army for 25 years from 1985 to 2006. He’s a veteran of operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. “When I returned to Fort Hood, I had these symptoms that I didn’t understand,” Bass said. “I was diagnosed by Army doctors with post-traumatic stress disorder, which was a condition that I had never thought I would be diagnosed with. And so the doctors prescribed psychotropic medications for PTSD. And I was also prescribed opioids for chronic pain from some injuries I had on active duty. After I retired, I was being treated by the veterans administration in Temple. And after a few years, I got tired of those pills. I didn’t like the side effects. So I did some research for alternatives to the pills, and that’s when I discovered medical cannabis.”
spectrumlocalnews.com

New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls

​​NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — ​Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

