Read full article on original website
"KEEP IT REAL"
5d ago
A good reason for kids to stop dressing up like wanna be gangsters and trying to act like them, these kinds of mistakes are irreversible...
Reply(3)
10
Artemis M
3d ago
I'm so tired of "wrong place wrong time". An individual should be able to go anywhere at any time. Stop victim blaming. It's the criminals who choose to be there at that time.
Reply(1)
3
Michelle Caliver
4d ago
I drive past there every day and wonder if there ever going to find out who did this to my friends grandson. we miss you Charlie 😔.
Reply(5)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
Man Guilty of Murder in Gaslamp Shooting Spree
A man was convicted Wednesday of committing a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter last year that left one man dead and four others wounded. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was found guilty of murder for the April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old parking valet Justice Boldin in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel, where the victim worked.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon K-9 Who Survived Stabbing While On-Duty is Given Sendoff for Retirement
A K-9 with an impressive resume that includes responding to more than 1,000 radio calls and surviving a stabbing earlier this year was given a sendoff fit for a hero as he retires from the El Cajon Police Department. K-9 Jester has a lifetime of belly rubs and treats to...
Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Skyline
A man wanted by the United States Marshals Service is under arrest after a standoff with SWAT Tuesday evening.
Have You Seen Donta Law, Alleged Kidnapper of 3-Year-Old Boy in Vista?
Authorities asked the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for a man wanted for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Vista and holding him captive for hours before releasing him unharmed to a relative. The child’s mother arrived home from an outing about 10:30 p.m. Monday to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murder suspect arrested after fight leaves man dead
Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a fight in Lemon Grove left another man dead Monday.
NBC San Diego
Family Desperate for Answers After Father, Stepson Gunned Down in Chula Vista
A grief-stricken family is hoping their community can help bring them justice after two of their loved ones were shot dead near a South Bay park last month. A tearful Deborah Schlemmer is struggling to understand the unsolved double homicide that took the lives of her oldest son, David Bruley, and her step-grandson, Joseph Arias.
NBC San Diego
Toddler Kidnapped in Vista, Prompting Search: San Diego Sheriff's
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista. The toddler was taken from an area near Postal Way and Civic Center Drive sometime before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a San Diego lieutenant said. An Amber Alert...
NBC San Diego
Vista Toddler Safe After Kidnapping, Manhunt Underway For Suspect
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista late Monday. The child was found and safely returned to his mother, sheriff's said Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, 46-year-old Donta Law, is wanted for kidnapping the child...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man arrested by police on I-8 after pulling a knife on a worker, fleeing
A man was arrested by officers with the San Diego Police Department Sunday afternoon after pulling a knife on a worker and then fleeing the scene, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Man on Probation Accused in Slaying of His Lemon Grove Neighbor
A probationer was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor during a weekend fight at their Lemon Grove apartment complex, authorities reported. Ernest Tyree Kelly, 32, was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection with the fracas in the 3700 block of Grove Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
El Cajon woman mourns fiance killed in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash
El Cajon woman mourns fiance, killed in wrong-way crash by suspected drunk driver on SR-52 near I-805
Man killed after fight in Lemon Grove
A 51-year-old man died Monday after being involved in a fight in Lemon Grove, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sheriff's officials: Inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials on Wednesday confirmed the death of an inmate at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa.
Man shot to death in Lemon Grove
A man was killed Sunday night in a shooting in Lemon Grove, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced.
Caught on video: Hit-and-run crash in Spring Valley injures motorcyclist
Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on a Spring Valley road, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Relatives Plead for Help to Find Missing Great-Grandmother, 88
For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith. On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-CBP officer sentenced to prison for excessive use of force
On August 2019, Valenzuela was caught on camera yanking a driver out of a car and slamming him to the ground. Prosecutors argued he tried to cover up the incident by lying about it several times and on a written report.
Driver turns self in after deadly hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo
A man was killed while crossing the street Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in the Rancho Bernardo area, San Diego Police Department announced.
Sheriff searching for man who threatened Sprouts worker with ax
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man wanted for robbing a store in Lemon Grove after threatening an employee with an ax, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation
A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
Comments / 27