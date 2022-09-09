ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Comments / 27

"KEEP IT REAL"
5d ago

A good reason for kids to stop dressing up like wanna be gangsters and trying to act like them, these kinds of mistakes are irreversible...

Reply(3)
10
Artemis M
3d ago

I'm so tired of "wrong place wrong time". An individual should be able to go anywhere at any time. Stop victim blaming. It's the criminals who choose to be there at that time.

Reply(1)
3
Michelle Caliver
4d ago

I drive past there every day and wonder if there ever going to find out who did this to my friends grandson. we miss you Charlie 😔.

Reply(5)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Man Guilty of Murder in Gaslamp Shooting Spree

A man was convicted Wednesday of committing a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter last year that left one man dead and four others wounded. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was found guilty of murder for the April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old parking valet Justice Boldin in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel, where the victim worked.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Toddler Kidnapped in Vista, Prompting Search: San Diego Sheriff's

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista. The toddler was taken from an area near Postal Way and Civic Center Drive sometime before 11:30 p.m. Monday, a San Diego lieutenant said. An Amber Alert...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Vista Toddler Safe After Kidnapping, Manhunt Underway For Suspect

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista late Monday. The child was found and safely returned to his mother, sheriff's said Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, 46-year-old Donta Law, is wanted for kidnapping the child...
VISTA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Muñoz
Person
Juan Carlos
NBC San Diego

Man on Probation Accused in Slaying of His Lemon Grove Neighbor

A probationer was back behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of killing a neighbor during a weekend fight at their Lemon Grove apartment complex, authorities reported. Ernest Tyree Kelly, 32, was arrested late Monday afternoon in connection with the fracas in the 3700 block of Grove Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
LEMON GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Gang Violence#Shooting#Street Gang#Violent Crime#Prospect
NBC San Diego

San Diego Relatives Plead for Help to Find Missing Great-Grandmother, 88

For the past two weeks, Kayla Farley and her family have been putting up flyers and sharing a California Highway Patrol Silver Alert of her at-risk/missing great-grandmother, Manuela Smith. On Sept. 2, on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the CHP issued a Silver Alert, asking anyone to call...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy