Heatwave sets another record high in SLO County

In the midst of a heatwave that cooked much of the Central Coast for the last week, Paso Robles set a new record high on Thursday.

Paso Robles recorded a high of 108 degrees on Sept. 8, according to the National Weather Service Los Angeles Twitter .

That mark was 2 degrees higher than the previous record of 106 set just one year ago on Sept. 8, 2021.

On Saturday, San Luis Obispo’s high of 106 degrees broke a record that had stood since 1955.

Looking ahead, Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 101 in Paso Robles and 93 in San Luis Obispo.

From there, Paso Robles will see highs of 83 and 88 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and SLO will continue to decline to highs of 82 and 80 over that period, as rain arrives from Tropical Storm Kay.