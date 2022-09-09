ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Heatwave sets another record high in SLO County

By John Lynch
The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago

In the midst of a heatwave that cooked much of the Central Coast for the last week, Paso Robles set a new record high on Thursday.

Paso Robles recorded a high of 108 degrees on Sept. 8, according to the National Weather Service Los Angeles Twitter .

That mark was 2 degrees higher than the previous record of 106 set just one year ago on Sept. 8, 2021.

On Saturday, San Luis Obispo’s high of 106 degrees broke a record that had stood since 1955.

Looking ahead, Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 101 in Paso Robles and 93 in San Luis Obispo.

From there, Paso Robles will see highs of 83 and 88 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and SLO will continue to decline to highs of 82 and 80 over that period, as rain arrives from Tropical Storm Kay.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#Slo#Nws Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
2K+
Followers
181
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy