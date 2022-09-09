Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Mariners set sight on league title | Girls cross country
APTOS—The Aptos High girls’ cross country team is back in training and looking to rebuild after the loss of a few of last season’s influential teammates. With a good amount of returning talent and a large number of newcomers, the defending Central Coast Section Division III champion Mariners have a lot to be optimistic about.
pajaronian.com
‘Catz getting adjusted competing in tougher division | Girls tennis
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville High senior Brooklyn Llamas and the Wildcatz girls’ tennis team last year reached new heights after a successful run to a league championship. The ‘Catz clawed their way through the Pacific Coast Athletic League season undefeated, 12-0, in Cypress Division play and captured a league title for the first time in 13 years.
pajaronian.com
Mariners’ veterans aim for league title | Boys cross country
APTOS—Aptos High senior Trent Nosky spent time over the summer logging in dozens of miles in hopes to improve on his endurance. It’s something that he’s seen as a weakness in the past. “I have a lot of speed but I don’t have as much strength for...
pajaronian.com
Woman arrested for fatal DUI collision
SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz woman was arrested Sunday night for allegedly fleeing after striking a man crossing Capitola Road in a motorized wheelchair. The victim, a 69-year-old Santa Cruz man, was taken to Natividad Medical Center, where he later died. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Sam Courtney, the...
