Week 1 featured more upsets than most could have expected, but that doesn't necessarily mean you should strictly ride underdogs for Week 2. Especially when it comes to a teaser. Last week's teaser missed by just one point — darn you Rodrigo Blankenship — but it's still OK to trust a couple of teams to win outright in your teaser for this week.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO