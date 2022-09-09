Read full article on original website
Was $3,000 left for Pa. waitress really a tip or part of a scam? Restaurant plans to take customer to court
You might remember a report a few months back of a very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza in Scranton. Now, WNEP is reporting that the restaurant owners say they’re taking the big spender to court,. Back in June, the staff at the restaurant were...
A lighter look in this Photolink Library
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We all have our bad days, but before yours gets any worse, a visit to the PhotoLink Library is in order. Mike Stevens has a look at the things that make life lighter. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your...
Scranton celebrates Restaurant Week 2022
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to show some love to local restaurants. “We’re going to serve pastries and coffee from Philadelphia,” said Julia Higgins of Heaven and Earth Café. Heaven and Earth Café is just one of the many businesses in the Electric City impacted by the […]
Truck crashes into car dealership in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — A pickup truck barrelled into a car dealership in the Electric City. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Scranton Dodge along Wyoming Avenue. the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Want to see what was in news in 1983? Head on over...
New Scranton market brings foreign flavors to local palates
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A couple in downtown Scranton is working to bring Asian culture to the Electric City. Spice Asian Market just opened at 343 Adams Ave in downtown Scranton. You can find many brands you wouldn’t see in a typical grocery store and even some well-known brands like lays with flavors you […]
Part of Schuylkill County under a boil advisory
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A water boil advisory is in effect for part of Schuylkill County. The Tamaqua Area Water Authority announced Wednesday that because of work on a leaking water main, residents should boil their water before drinking it. The advisory is in effect for all customers except those in Rush Township.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
Pennsylvania UMWA members show support for Remington workers in Ilion
ILION, N.Y. -- Picketers from Pennsylvania were outside the Remington Arms plant in Ilion Tuesday morning urging the company to expedite its contract with workers. They made the nine-hour bus trip just to spend a few hours showing support for their fellow United Mine Workers of America union members in Ilion.
Tomatoes sprouting out of collapsed Scranton sidewalk
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce. A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section. However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away […]
Wolf administration announces over $762,000 pledged to 122 PA fire departments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration announced Tuesday that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania's rural communities increase protection from wildfires. The event was hosted at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. Grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities...
9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in Pennsylvania
There are several reasons to love a Cavapoo; they are cute little dogs and easy to cuddle because they are friendly and affectionate with their family. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, intelligent, and almost perfect with children. These attributes are further improved when they are bred by the best cavapoo breeders...
Church and community unite to work on unfinished home
ELYSBURG, Pa. — Kari and Josh Woodland are in the process of building a home in the Elysburg area. Last March, they signed a contract with Vision Home Builders, but the company stopped working on the house in December. In April of this year, Vision Home Builders suddenly announced...
Troubled tip — Questions about $3,000 left for waitress
SCRANTON, Pa. — Earlier this summer, we told you about the very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo's Pizza in Scranton. Now, the restaurant owners say they're taking the big tipper to court. Back in June, the staff at Alfredo's were shocked when a customer paid a...
March for Arch benefit held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road. This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan...
Former Pa. councilman faces theft, forgery charges: report
According to 16ABC, former councilman Joseph McDonald resigned from Carbondale City Council last month, and on Monday morning, turned himself in to face charges of theft and forgery in Lackawanna County. In addition to serving on Carbondale City Council, McDonald had been the store manager of Mr. B’s Tobacco Shop...
Proposed bridge detour raises community concern
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A bridge replacement is causing an uproar in a Luzerne County community. Residents are concerned over the proposed detour and say it will jeopardize the safety of their community. There are a number of concerns, safety being just one of them, another time...
Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County
A new report shows inflation increased in August even as energy costs fell. Increases in food prices at the grocery store were a big reason why.
Own a piece of Bloomsburg history
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
Talkback 16: Plastic bag debate continues
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In Talkback 16, there are thoughts about ATVs on the streets, and the plastic bag debate continues. But first, there's a different kind of grocery store debate. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Good Morning PA - Tunkhannock Touch a Truck
Tunkhannock Touch a Truck happens on Saturday, September 17th at Lazybrook Park. Bring your kids from 11am to 3pm, rain or shine, for fun with all types of vehicles. Also, food trucks and the first 500 kids get a free construction hat!
