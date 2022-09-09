ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments

WNEP-TV 16

A lighter look in this Photolink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We all have our bad days, but before yours gets any worse, a visit to the PhotoLink Library is in order. Mike Stevens has a look at the things that make life lighter. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Scranton celebrates Restaurant Week 2022

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to show some love to local restaurants. “We’re going to serve pastries and coffee from Philadelphia,” said Julia Higgins of Heaven and Earth Café. Heaven and Earth Café is just one of the many businesses in the Electric City impacted by the […]
SCRANTON, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Business
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Queen, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

New Scranton market brings foreign flavors to local palates

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A couple in downtown Scranton is working to bring Asian culture to the Electric City. Spice Asian Market just opened at 343 Adams Ave in downtown Scranton. You can find many brands you wouldn’t see in a typical grocery store and even some well-known brands like lays with flavors you […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Part of Schuylkill County under a boil advisory

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A water boil advisory is in effect for part of Schuylkill County. The Tamaqua Area Water Authority announced Wednesday that because of work on a leaking water main, residents should boil their water before drinking it. The advisory is in effect for all customers except those in Rush Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WKTV

Pennsylvania UMWA members show support for Remington workers in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. -- Picketers from Pennsylvania were outside the Remington Arms plant in Ilion Tuesday morning urging the company to expedite its contract with workers. They made the nine-hour bus trip just to spend a few hours showing support for their fellow United Mine Workers of America union members in Ilion.
ILION, NY
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
WBRE

Tomatoes sprouting out of collapsed Scranton sidewalk

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Frustrations are running high in a Lackawanna County neighborhood about a collapsed sidewalk that’s so bad, it’s sprouting produce. A tomato plant stemming out of the depths of broken-up concrete isn’t something you see often in Scranton’s hill section. However, that’s exactly what Cindy Learn discovered Tuesday just steps away […]
SCRANTON, PA
puplore.com

9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in Pennsylvania

There are several reasons to love a Cavapoo; they are cute little dogs and easy to cuddle because they are friendly and affectionate with their family. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, intelligent, and almost perfect with children. These attributes are further improved when they are bred by the best cavapoo breeders...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

March for Arch benefit held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road. This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan...
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

Former Pa. councilman faces theft, forgery charges: report

According to 16ABC, former councilman Joseph McDonald resigned from Carbondale City Council last month, and on Monday morning, turned himself in to face charges of theft and forgery in Lackawanna County. In addition to serving on Carbondale City Council, McDonald had been the store manager of Mr. B’s Tobacco Shop...
CARBONDALE, PA
pahomepage.com

Proposed bridge detour raises community concern

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A bridge replacement is causing an uproar in a Luzerne County community. Residents are concerned over the proposed detour and say it will jeopardize the safety of their community. There are a number of concerns, safety being just one of them, another time...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Own a piece of Bloomsburg history

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Plastic bag debate continues

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In Talkback 16, there are thoughts about ATVs on the streets, and the plastic bag debate continues. But first, there's a different kind of grocery store debate. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Good Morning PA - Tunkhannock Touch a Truck

Tunkhannock Touch a Truck happens on Saturday, September 17th at Lazybrook Park. Bring your kids from 11am to 3pm, rain or shine, for fun with all types of vehicles. Also, food trucks and the first 500 kids get a free construction hat!
TUNKHANNOCK, PA

Comments

