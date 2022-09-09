Dalet will demo Dalet Flex for Teams and Dalet Pyramid solutions at NAB Show New York. Both solutions now run fully in the cloud. Dalet Flex for Teams is based on the Dalet Flex media workflow platform. The multitenanted software-as-a-service (SaaS) makes key media logistics use cases such as library management and multiplatform content distribution accessible to the team through affordable, pre-configured workflows fully hosted and managed by Dalet.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO