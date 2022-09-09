ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit cardiac arrest survivor has her gym teacher to thank

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fabiola Gisselle Garnett of Ypsilanti was just 13 years old when her life nearly ended. “In seventh grade, I was training for a 5K with school, something that our school did every year,” said Garnett. “I remember walking in the back with the teachers and then running to catch up with some of my friends, just a few hundred feet away, and that was the last thing I remember.”
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Saline dance studio could become a marijuana dispensary

SALINE, MI – The space currently housing a dance studio in Saline could soon become a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary. Come Dancing at 465 E. Michigan Ave. marks the city’s first location to be granted special land use approval for an adult-use, recreational marijuana dispensary. The location is also the city’s third location to be granted special land use approval for a medical marijuana dispensary.
SALINE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Ann Arbor Trash Talk Tour returns with tours of new city recycling plant

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s Trash Talk Tour is back with a goal to educate people about ways to reduce contributions to landfills and shift toward a zero-waste lifestyle. The second-annual free event takes place Sunday, Sept. 18, starting with an 8:30 a.m. stop at Michigan Stadium, where participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at how the University of Michigan puts zero-waste principles into practice for Wolverines football games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 still undergoing mental evaluation

ANN ARBOR, MI – A father accused of killing his infant child the summer of 1982 is still undergoing a mental evaluation six months after the order was signed. Isiah Williams, 75, is still being evaluated for competency as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, delaying his case where he stands accused of killing his infant daughter, Olisa Williams, who has been missing since July 1982 and presumed dead, court records show.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor vegan restaurant closes after six years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor vegan deli has closed permanently after nearly six years. Vedge Café, 205 N. Main St., announced in a Facebook post in mid-August that the restaurant would close. “Due to some life circumstances and rising costs of everything, we unfortunately cannot continue on....
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Manhattan#Murder#Horse#Fine Arts#Violent Crime
The Ann Arbor News

Just half of Ann Arbor liquor stores checked ID, report says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A recent sweep of Ann Arbor liquor retailers showed that only half of local stores check for identification, the state said. A mystery shopper program conducted on behalf of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission showed that while 100% of bars and restaurant licensees checked IDs when selling alcohol, just half of the retailers selling alcohol for off-premises consumption did.
ANN ARBOR, MI
extrainningsoftball.com

GoFundMe Launched for Michigan Player Diagnosed with Cancer

Michigan infielder Kaylee America Rodriguez has been diagnosed with cancer. A GoFundMe fundraiser was created on Tuesday to support Rodriguez; the fundraiser page said that an MRI last week found two tumors in the rising junior’s hip that were later found to be cancerous. From the fundraiser page:. “Kaylee...
ANN ARBOR, MI
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
US 103.1

12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan

Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
DEARBORN, MI
The Ann Arbor News

3 injured in crash outside Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two drivers and one passenger were injured early Wednesday morning when a car turned left into an oncoming car in Pittsfield Township, police said. Rescue crews were called at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 14, Washtenaw Avenue near Golfside Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Unexpected death of high school teacher announced by Saline schools

SALINE, MI - A longtime Saline High School teacher and area volleyball coach died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 12, the district announced in a message to families. Trisca Beasley, 55, taught math at the high school for 21 years, the district noted in the message, and was involved in a number of extracurricular activities including coaching volleyball at Manchester High School and overseeing Saline High School’s Math Club.
SALINE, MI
MLive

MLive

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy