Metro Detroit cardiac arrest survivor has her gym teacher to thank
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Fabiola Gisselle Garnett of Ypsilanti was just 13 years old when her life nearly ended. “In seventh grade, I was training for a 5K with school, something that our school did every year,” said Garnett. “I remember walking in the back with the teachers and then running to catch up with some of my friends, just a few hundred feet away, and that was the last thing I remember.”
Saline dance studio could become a marijuana dispensary
SALINE, MI – The space currently housing a dance studio in Saline could soon become a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary. Come Dancing at 465 E. Michigan Ave. marks the city’s first location to be granted special land use approval for an adult-use, recreational marijuana dispensary. The location is also the city’s third location to be granted special land use approval for a medical marijuana dispensary.
Longtime Flint pastor remembered for community impact, activism
FLINT, MI - Dr. Lewis Randolph always put the Flint community first throughout his life. On Saturday, Sept. 10, Randolph died at age 76, and the community he loved has banded together to express its gratitude. His son, Marcus Adolphus Randolph, said his father will always be remembered by those...
Man accused of secretly recording hundreds of people in Ann Arbor bathrooms free on bond
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of secretly recording hundreds of people going to the bathroom in Ann Arbor is free on bond. A $100,000 surety bond was posted Friday, Sept. 9, for Erric Desean Morton who is accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms at various locations in Ann Arbor to secretly record people.
Ann Arbor Trash Talk Tour returns with tours of new city recycling plant
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s Trash Talk Tour is back with a goal to educate people about ways to reduce contributions to landfills and shift toward a zero-waste lifestyle. The second-annual free event takes place Sunday, Sept. 18, starting with an 8:30 a.m. stop at Michigan Stadium, where participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at how the University of Michigan puts zero-waste principles into practice for Wolverines football games.
Father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 still undergoing mental evaluation
ANN ARBOR, MI – A father accused of killing his infant child the summer of 1982 is still undergoing a mental evaluation six months after the order was signed. Isiah Williams, 75, is still being evaluated for competency as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, delaying his case where he stands accused of killing his infant daughter, Olisa Williams, who has been missing since July 1982 and presumed dead, court records show.
8-story development called Southtown proposed on Ann Arbor’s State Street
ANN ARBOR, MI — An eight-story development is proposed to replace an entire neighborhood block of houses and apartment buildings in Ann Arbor. Southtown is the name of the mixed-use project by local developer Prentice 4M, working with Synecdoche Design. The block sits along the east side of State...
Ann Arbor vegan restaurant closes after six years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor vegan deli has closed permanently after nearly six years. Vedge Café, 205 N. Main St., announced in a Facebook post in mid-August that the restaurant would close. “Due to some life circumstances and rising costs of everything, we unfortunately cannot continue on....
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
Just half of Ann Arbor liquor stores checked ID, report says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A recent sweep of Ann Arbor liquor retailers showed that only half of local stores check for identification, the state said. A mystery shopper program conducted on behalf of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission showed that while 100% of bars and restaurant licensees checked IDs when selling alcohol, just half of the retailers selling alcohol for off-premises consumption did.
GoFundMe Launched for Michigan Player Diagnosed with Cancer
Michigan infielder Kaylee America Rodriguez has been diagnosed with cancer. A GoFundMe fundraiser was created on Tuesday to support Rodriguez; the fundraiser page said that an MRI last week found two tumors in the rising junior’s hip that were later found to be cancerous. From the fundraiser page:. “Kaylee...
10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County
Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
12 Famous People With Ties to Dearborn, Michigan
Dearborn, Michigan is tied to several famous and notable people. Dearborn is the seventh most-populated city in Michigan. As of the 2020 census, Dearborn also has the largest Muslim population in the United States per capita and is home to the largest mosque in the nation. Dearborn is also located in Wayne County.
3 injured in crash outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two drivers and one passenger were injured early Wednesday morning when a car turned left into an oncoming car in Pittsfield Township, police said. Rescue crews were called at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 14, Washtenaw Avenue near Golfside Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
There’s an explosion of flavor in the fruit-topped pancakes at Nick’s Original House of Pancakes
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Nothing prepares you to dig in to a meal quite like your tablemate whispering “wow” when your dish is brought to the table. And that’s exactly the reaction the Fruit Explosion pancakes from Nick’s Original House of Pancakes elicits.
Husband saves wife who went into cardiac arrest with hands-only CPR instructed by a local dispatcher
YPSILANTI, Mich. – It’s a day Karen Grams of Ypsilanti doesn’t remember, and one her husband Bobby will never forget. The day her heart just stopped beating. “We were having a conversation and apparently, the conversation stopped, and he heard a thud,” said Karen Grams. Bobby...
Unexpected death of high school teacher announced by Saline schools
SALINE, MI - A longtime Saline High School teacher and area volleyball coach died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 12, the district announced in a message to families. Trisca Beasley, 55, taught math at the high school for 21 years, the district noted in the message, and was involved in a number of extracurricular activities including coaching volleyball at Manchester High School and overseeing Saline High School’s Math Club.
Boxing Linden brothers Joey and Mickel Spencer meet and greet residents over ice cream
FENTON, MI -- Boxing fans, Fenton residents and Wentworth Real Estate Group clients all came out to Uncle Ray’s Dairyland Tuesday afternoon to eat free ice cream and meet local boxing celebrity brothers Joey and Mickel Spencer from Linden. The Wentworth Group’s Ice Cream social has been going on...
Wounded daughter crawls away to call 911 as dad fatally shoots mom, Michigan cops say
A 53-year-old man wounded his daughter and fatally shot his wife and the family dog, according to Michigan authorities. The 25-year-old daughter called 911 just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, saying her father had just shot her, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
