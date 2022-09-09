Read full article on original website
Witness follows car after central Toledo drive-by shooting, leads to arrests
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police received multiple 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on Hill Avenue near Wenz around noon on Tuesday. A person who witnessed the shooting followed the vehicle and informed police of the suspects' location. According to a report, police conducted a felony stop at Dorr and Parkside and arrested two suspects: Robert Macklin, 23, and Kenneth Jones, 20. A firearm was found in the vehicle.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police respond to man waving knife around near daycare facility
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of a man waving a knife around in the area of North College and Frazee avenues, Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. The man, a 29-year-old BGSU student, was taken to Wood County Hospital. He was evaluated by Unison, which determined that placement should be found for him in a Veterans Administration facility.
TPD: Man injured from gunshot wound Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were alerted to gunshots at a residence in the 400 block of Boston Place at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the central Toledo location after a "Shotspotter," an automated device that notifies police of gunfire in the area, identified a gunshot at a residence. According to a report, police also responded to a Sunoco gas station on Central and Cherry for a vehicle allegedly involved in the situation.
Ohio leaders discuss gun violence, arming teachers at latest 'What's the Issue'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Breion Williams has been talking about gun violence in Toledo for months. The 18-year-old reached out to city council members in the process, hoping for a way to make his city better. "I haven't lost hope in Toledo," Williams said. "I really feel like Toledo can...
Two shot in Toledo Monday night, including 15-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of Monday night shootings, including one in which a teenager was wounded. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Royalton Road in west Toledo about 7:45 p.m. A 15-year-old male was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to a police report.
TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
13abc.com
TPD investigating car jacking incident in elementary school parking lot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are currently investigating a car jacking incident that took place in an elementary school parking lot on Friday. The incident took place around 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School. According to TPD, the male victim was hanging with his friends...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man indicted for resisting arrest
A Millbury man is in jail after being indicted for resisting arrest. A Wood County grand jury last week indicted Christopher Vincent Barge, 36, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 1, police were dispatched to the area of 1500 South Street...
8th grade football game in Jackson, Mich. paused, stadium locked down after shots fired in vicinity
JACKSON, Mich — An eighth-grade football game in Jackson, Michigan, was locked down Tuesday evening after shots were fired "from an unknown location in the area of the stadium," according to a message from Tecumseh Middle School Superintendent Rick Hilderley sent to parents. Jackson police later gave an "all...
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
WTOL-TV
North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo woman shot in the face at Cottage & W. Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Police, it happened near the intersection of Cottage and W. Park around 1:00 a.m. Sunday. TPD said officers found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to...
Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
Toledo leaders react to recent violence in Library Village neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo's Library Village neighborhood is struggling with a spike in violence, with the third shooting since Saturday happening Monday night. The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Save Our Community Commissioner David Bush and Toledo Deputy Safety Director Angel Tucker said...
Man charged with assaulting TPD officer
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man was charged with assault on a peace officer on Friday. Toledo police claim 50-year-old Nino Barron was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter, tried to drive away and hit and trapped a TPD officer in between the car door and frame.
West Toledo neighborhood grapples with recent uptick in violent crimes
TOLEDO, Ohio — A baby shower is supposed to be a time for peace and celebration, but on Sunday evening one family's party ended with a shocking display of violence. A drive-by shooter sent a hail of bullets into the building hosting the event,injuring one. It's just one more...
13abc.com
Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.
Learn what it takes to become an officer: Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy is underway
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — For the next 10 weeks, about a dozen Perrysburg residents and employees will learn the ins and outs of their local police department at the Citizens Police Academy. They'll get to learn what it takes to become a police officer, see what all goes into accident...
Suspect in Greene County shooting arrested off of S.R. 18 Monday
DESHLER, Ohio — Seneca County deputies arrested a suspect connected to a shooting in Greene County, Ohio, on Monday. 21-year-old La’Dashiaun Brown was arrested at a house trailer in the 6000 block of state Route 18 after deputies located the stolen vehicle he was reportedly driving outside, after a statewide BOLO (Be On Look Out) was issued.
