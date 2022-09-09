ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WFMZ-TV Online

Man injured in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Mac

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lehigh County early Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard, near the I-78 interchange in Lower Macungie Township. Initial reports indicate the car rolled over and came...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Latino Restaurant Week to kick off

First-ever Latino Restaurant Week in Lehigh Valley to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Although called a week, it will actually run for three. The first week is in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem recognized as 'Bird Town' in Pa.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The city of Bethlehem is being recognized for its leadership in protecting Mother Nature. Bird Town Pennsylvania presented two new signs to the city Wednesday for its continued participation in the program. The signs will appear in the city's streets. Bird Town Pennsylvania works with municipalities to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Macungie planners review home development proposal

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Lower Macungie Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a new single family homes development Tuesday night at the municipal building. The proposal is for 20 homes on a cul-de-sac road in a vacant Wild Cherry Road lot, which is currently wooded, open and bound by township park land, Wild Cherry Road, development, and the township greenway.
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Hunterdon County

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. - A Hunterdon County, New Jersey man died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. Daniel Dean, 74, was pronounced dead Saturday evening at St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner's office. Dean, of Readington Township, died of multiple injuries sustained when his...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cumru residents take stand against proposed project

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — The Cumru Township Planning Commission could make a big decision Monday night about a proposed distribution center that's sparked opposition near Flying Hills. "We don't really feel that there should be a facility like this, that's located in a community of 3,500 people along a...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

5 Berks fire companies given help to fight wildfires

HALIFAX TWP., Pa. — A handful of fire companies in Berks County are among more than 100 across Pennsylvania being awarded state funding to fight wildfires. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that 122 volunteer fire companies in the state's rural areas will share in $762,414 in grants to pay for training and equipment directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cumru planners reject developer's warehouse proposal

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — More than 100 people packed into Governor Mifflin Intermediate School's cafeteria for a decision about the future of a proposed warehouse on Route 10, next to the Flying Hills community. Many people held up signs that read "no warehouse" at Monday night's planning commission meeting.
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Survivor of double shooting testifies at man's homicide trial

STROUD TWP., Pa. - The survivor of a double shooting at a home in the Poconos told her story to a jury at the Monroe County Courthouse Wednesday. Her boyfriend did not survive the shooting last year, but the man who pulled the trigger is claiming self-defense under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine. The Castle Doctrine says you have the right to defend yourself in your own home with deadly force, but there are some requirements. The person you're using deadly force against has to be breaking in, and you have to be in fear for your life or personal safety.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Anonymous person threatened to shoot people at Orefield Middle School, prompting closure of district schools last week

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -Threats of a school shooting are what led to the closing of Parkland School District buildings last week, police and the district said Monday. The information comes five days after the initial threat last Wednesday night. For some students and parents in the Parkland School District,...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man, woman from Berks among 3 charged in drug death

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Two people from Berks County and a third from Montgomery County have been charged in connection the drug overdose death of a woman last spring. District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Monday the arrests of Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

