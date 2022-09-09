STROUD TWP., Pa. - The survivor of a double shooting at a home in the Poconos told her story to a jury at the Monroe County Courthouse Wednesday. Her boyfriend did not survive the shooting last year, but the man who pulled the trigger is claiming self-defense under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine. The Castle Doctrine says you have the right to defend yourself in your own home with deadly force, but there are some requirements. The person you're using deadly force against has to be breaking in, and you have to be in fear for your life or personal safety.

