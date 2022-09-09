Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Pocono Park Opens | Ahead of Next Week's Cowboy Luau Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert and Brett YoungStroudsburg HeraldLehman Township, PA
Popular regional grocery store chain opens new supermarket location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Church and community unite to work on unfinished home
ELYSBURG, Pa. — Kari and Josh Woodland are in the process of building a home in the Elysburg area. Last March, they signed a contract with Vision Home Builders, but the company stopped working on the house in December. In April of this year, Vision Home Builders suddenly announced...
Grocers Fight Cancer Day in Monroe County
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Scanned groceries made their way down the checkout line and into bags at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville, but on this day, the people bagging weren't ShopRite employees. Instead, customers were greeted by other familiar faces. Ben May, the president of Pocono Raceway, represented Pocono Organics for...
The Cooperage Project expanding youth program space
HONESDALE, Pa. — The Cooperage Project on Main Street in Honesdale has become a community staple over the past decade. From farmers markets, small concerts, and meal distribution, the Cooperage has a packed house — meaning it needs more space. "We have realized over the last couple of...
DePaul School returns in new location
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In the spring, Allied Services announced it was no longer going to run the DePaul School on its campus in Scranton. The program helped children with learning differences, and parents worried that their children wouldn't get the specialized learning they needed. "The closest DePaul School...
Animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A humane officer was called to check out the condition of some animals at a property in Susquehanna County. What she didn't expect to find was a dog in horrendous shape. Last week, Lackawanna County Humane Officer Marci Zeiler received a call for help from...
Annual 'Welcoming Scranton' event
SCRANTON, Pa. — An event Saturday promoted diversity in the Electric City. 'Welcoming Scranton' is part of an initiative to make communities more inclusive by making sure everyone feels welcome. Local businesses, cultural artists, musicians, food vendors, and more set up at the South Side Farmers Market. Organizers say...
March for Arch benefit held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road. This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan...
Kicking off the Fleetville Fall Fair in Lackawanna County
FLEETVILLE, Pa. — The 3rd Annual Fleetville Fall Fair kicked off Saturday in Lackawanna County. Nearly 170 vendors filled the fields outside the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company for the fair. There was plenty of fun for the whole family, from petting zoos to pony rides. The fall fair is...
Troubled tip — Questions about $3,000 left for waitress
SCRANTON, Pa. — Earlier this summer, we told you about the very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo's Pizza in Scranton. Now, the restaurant owners say they're taking the big tipper to court. Back in June, the staff at Alfredo's were shocked when a customer paid a...
Crews investigating apartment fire in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are investigating what caused a fire at an apartment complex in Lackawanna County. It happened Wednesday morning inside an apartment at the Bangor Heights Complex on Kennedy Street in Scranton. The fire chief says crews rescued one man, who is in critical condition but is...
Service honors 9/11 victims in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A memorial service to honor the victims of 9/11 was held Sunday evening in Scranton. The service was held at the Cathedral Cemetary in the city by the Hook O'Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 4. The service was dedicated to the more than 3,000 who...
Railroads ready to strike
TAYLOR, Pa. — Railroads all across America could be coming to a stop, and that could have profound impacts across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. At the Taylor yard in Lackawanna County, most operations could come to a halt if a new labor agreement isn't reached by Friday morning. The...
Truck crashes into car dealership in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — A pickup truck barrelled into a car dealership in the Electric City. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Scranton Dodge along Wyoming Avenue. the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Want to see what was in news in 1983? Head on over...
Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County
WAYMART, Pa. — With every full grocery cart comes a higher total at the checkout counter. While trying to remain optimistic, shoppers said finding deals on produce and meat is turning into a full-time job. The weekly grocery trip has been a source of dread for some shoppers in...
Own a piece of Bloomsburg history
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
Traveling 9/11 display stops in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — The inside of the launch box on West Broad Street in Hazleton has been transformed by The World Memorial Rememberance Mobile, which travels across the country honoring the lives lost on September 11th, 2001. "So there were three locations, so we have memorials to honor the...
St. Luke's holds off on fully backing new COVID booster
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Primary care physicians with St. Luke's University Health Network in Monroe County have begun giving the latest COVID-19 booster to patients. The booster has components of the original strain of the COVID-19 virus and the more recent omicron strain. "If it's supposed to, it will...
Farmers trying to adapt during tough economic times
NEW MILFORD, Pa. — The agricultural industry is often thought to be resistant to change, but a group of farmers met in New Milford on Wednesday with open minds. Many of them are eager to adapt their business model to face the pressures of rising inflation. "Everything is costing...
Luzerne County Community College dedicates new staircase
NANTICOKE, Pa. — An iconic set of stairs at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke got a much-needed makeover. Dozens of alumni, current students, and faculty gathered on Friday to dedicate the new set of steps. "It had a history and a legacy to it, so it was a...
Summer dry weather impacts pumpkins
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Wilted leaves and dry, dusty fields are signs that drought conditions have hit crops at Yenser's Tree Farm in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, despite all the rain we've had. "We look back to the early 90s, and it's been as dry as it's ever been...
