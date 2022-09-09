ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Newswatch 16

Grocers Fight Cancer Day in Monroe County

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Scanned groceries made their way down the checkout line and into bags at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville, but on this day, the people bagging weren't ShopRite employees. Instead, customers were greeted by other familiar faces. Ben May, the president of Pocono Raceway, represented Pocono Organics for...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

The Cooperage Project expanding youth program space

HONESDALE, Pa. — The Cooperage Project on Main Street in Honesdale has become a community staple over the past decade. From farmers markets, small concerts, and meal distribution, the Cooperage has a packed house — meaning it needs more space. "We have realized over the last couple of...
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

DePaul School returns in new location

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In the spring, Allied Services announced it was no longer going to run the DePaul School on its campus in Scranton. The program helped children with learning differences, and parents worried that their children wouldn't get the specialized learning they needed. "The closest DePaul School...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual 'Welcoming Scranton' event

SCRANTON, Pa. — An event Saturday promoted diversity in the Electric City. 'Welcoming Scranton' is part of an initiative to make communities more inclusive by making sure everyone feels welcome. Local businesses, cultural artists, musicians, food vendors, and more set up at the South Side Farmers Market. Organizers say...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

March for Arch benefit held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network was held in Scranton Sunday afternoon at the V-Spot Bar on Providence Road. This particular event honors Jack Archer of Scranton, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Jack's daughter Caroline and her husband plan...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Service honors 9/11 victims in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A memorial service to honor the victims of 9/11 was held Sunday evening in Scranton. The service was held at the Cathedral Cemetary in the city by the Hook O'Malley Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 4. The service was dedicated to the more than 3,000 who...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Railroads ready to strike

TAYLOR, Pa. — Railroads all across America could be coming to a stop, and that could have profound impacts across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. At the Taylor yard in Lackawanna County, most operations could come to a halt if a new labor agreement isn't reached by Friday morning. The...
TAYLOR, PA
Newswatch 16

Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County

WAYMART, Pa. — With every full grocery cart comes a higher total at the checkout counter. While trying to remain optimistic, shoppers said finding deals on produce and meat is turning into a full-time job. The weekly grocery trip has been a source of dread for some shoppers in...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Own a piece of Bloomsburg history

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy few months for the Bloomsburg Public Works Department. As part of the town's Main Street Project, all 750 street lights are being changed to LED. "The Public Works Department, as they're working on disassembling all of these items, came to me as...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Traveling 9/11 display stops in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — The inside of the launch box on West Broad Street in Hazleton has been transformed by The World Memorial Rememberance Mobile, which travels across the country honoring the lives lost on September 11th, 2001. "So there were three locations, so we have memorials to honor the...
HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Summer dry weather impacts pumpkins

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Wilted leaves and dry, dusty fields are signs that drought conditions have hit crops at Yenser's Tree Farm in Mahoning Township, near Lehighton, despite all the rain we've had. "We look back to the early 90s, and it's been as dry as it's ever been...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Community Policy