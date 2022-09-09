Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Woman faces felony drug, weapons charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman is facing a host of charges after police saw an allegedly suspicious vehicle leaving the area they were in. Peoria Police say officers were conducting surveillance Monday where a number of shootings and ShotSpotter alerts were reported — they didn’t say where — when they saw a vehicle leave the area and commit a traffic violation around 8:06 P.M.
1470 WMBD
Couple jailed and now bonded for alleged Spring Bay standoff
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Bond is now set for two people arrested in connection with an hours-long standoff that kept law enforcement busy in Woodford County earlier this week. On Monday, a suspect identified as 34-year-old Stephen Werner allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash and then fled responding police and barricaded himself inside his Spring Bay home.
Man accused of killing daughter in domestic dispute
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in relation to the death of his own daughter. 69-year-old Raymond Gwin was arrested by Champaign Police on Monday and charged with four counts of murder by Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz. The arrest comes after police uncovered new evidence in a July […]
wjbc.com
Arson charges filed against Bloomington man in early morning apartment fire
BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man faces several arson charges related to an apartment complex fire early Monday morning. 23-year-old Roman Kannaday faces six counts of aggravated arson, three counts of resisting a peace officer, and one count of violating the Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act. Bond was set at $200,000...
videtteonline.com
NPD arrests 15-year-old for Indy Smoke Shop, 707 Liquors armed robberies
The Normal Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old for two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal. The first robbery occurred Mar. 12 at Indy Smoke Shop, where the suspect displayed a firearm and threatened employees. The second robbery occurred Aug. 21 at 707 Liquors, where the suspect displayed a knife while threatening employees.
WAND TV
Urbana schools placed on soft-lockdown after police pursue armed suspects
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Urbana Schools were placed on a soft-lockdown Monday afternoon, due to a police pursuit of armed suspects in the area. According to police, the Street Crimes Task Force and the Champaign PD initiated a traffic stop at 4:34 p.m. near the intersection of University and Goodwin in Urbana.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: 2 arrested after barricading themselves in home
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.) — Police have arrested a man and woman after they barricaded themselves in a home in Spring Bay Monday. According to Dennis Tipsword, the Chief Deputy of the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started after a 911 call came from an Uber driver being robbed at approximately 5 a.m.
foxillinois.com
Woman stabbed; man arrested for attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man has been arrested for attempted murder. At 1 p.m. on Monday, the Decatur Police Department responded to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo, in response to a domestic violence situation. Police say they found a 37-year-old woman with multiple stab...
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
Urbana Police: Three hurt in drive-by shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front […]
Central Illinois Proud
11th arrest made in Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made their 11th arrest Monday in relation to a fight that occurred in Peoria Stadium on Aug. 26. According to a Peoria police press release, 18-year-old Marcus O. Neely was arrested for mob action. During the incident, Peoria stadium was evacuated after school...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Two in custody after barricading themselves inside home for six hours
UPDATE 3:27 P.M. - A man who fled from Woodford County deputies is now in custody, Woodford County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword confirms. Tipsword says the man, identified as Stephen J. Werner, 34, allegedly robbed an Uber driver of cash. Neighbors say it’s not the first time Werner has...
Crime Stoppers searching for thieves
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding three thieves. Police say the suspects worked together to steal money from a store, and they were caught on surveillance video. The video captured three people inside AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts last month. That was Aug. 1 around 5:45 p.m. near East Springfield […]
1470 WMBD
Grand jury indicts Peoria man on murder charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted the man believed to be responsible for a homicide on the Fourth of July in Peoria’s North Valley. A Peoria County grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count each of Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, against Raekwon Pickett, 22.
WAND TV
Three individuals sent to the hospital after drive-by shooting in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Three individuals were taken to the hospital after a drive by shooting in Urbana. According to Police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue for multiple reports of shots being fired, Sunday at approximately 5:10 a.m. Urbana officers arrived on the scene...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man receives 37 month federal sentence for participating in theft of 25 firearms from gun store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release for his role in the burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of stolen firearms. At the sentencing hearing for DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 21, of the...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested on 11 charges after vehicle theft, gun theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old male with an outstanding warrant was arrested Friday after Peoria Police connected him to a stolen vehicle. Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigative Division (SID) located a stolen vehicle Friday evening near Andover and North Frostwood Parkway. While investigating, officers saw the juvenile approach the vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
Central Illinois Proud
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
