ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 87

conservativewoman
5d ago

Was just there, while driving through campus I had a kid slam himself into my passenger door and plant his face against the window, scaring my 14 year old daughter to death. Give them more drugs - clearly not enough already

Reply(7)
25
Bob Boutoun
5d ago

Sounds like the professors want to smoke the students brains so that they don't have to teach. And then they are charging 35 to 40 thousand dollars per semester for education. What a racket!

Reply(4)
21
Jon D
4d ago

crying shame it is...pay all that money for your kid to get high ? they can do that at Burger King ...enjoy your only two brain cells you have left.

Reply(2)
17
Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest

Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Saline dance studio could become a marijuana dispensary

SALINE, MI – The space currently housing a dance studio in Saline could soon become a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary. Come Dancing at 465 E. Michigan Ave. marks the city’s first location to be granted special land use approval for an adult-use, recreational marijuana dispensary. The location is also the city’s third location to be granted special land use approval for a medical marijuana dispensary.
SALINE, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor Trash Talk Tour returns with tours of new city recycling plant

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s Trash Talk Tour is back with a goal to educate people about ways to reduce contributions to landfills and shift toward a zero-waste lifestyle. The second-annual free event takes place Sunday, Sept. 18, starting with an 8:30 a.m. stop at Michigan Stadium, where participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at how the University of Michigan puts zero-waste principles into practice for Wolverines football games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Just half of Ann Arbor liquor stores checked ID, report says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A recent sweep of Ann Arbor liquor retailers showed that only half of local stores check for identification, the state said. A mystery shopper program conducted on behalf of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission showed that while 100% of bars and restaurant licensees checked IDs when selling alcohol, just half of the retailers selling alcohol for off-premises consumption did.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor vegan restaurant closes after six years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor vegan deli has closed permanently after nearly six years. Vedge Café, 205 N. Main St., announced in a Facebook post in mid-August that the restaurant would close. “Due to some life circumstances and rising costs of everything, we unfortunately cannot continue on....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Great Lakes Now

Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Psychedelics#College#Festival#Localevent#Entheofest On Um#Friends
The Flint Journal

Superhero benefit 5K race takes place in Flint this weekend

FLINT, MI -- A Superhero-themed 5K race through Flint will help child survivors of human trafficking, abuse and neglect through the Voices for Children Advocacy Center. The 2022 Superhero 5K Race & 1K Fun Run will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17 starting at East 1st Street between the Flint Farmers’ Market and Wilson Park.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

See the new Clint’s Café, lounge area that opened for UM-Flint students

FLINT, MI – For a university with most students commuting to and from campus, quick and convenient food, study and hangout options are a priority. At the University of Michigan-Flint, that priority materializes with Clint’s Café, a new café and social area for UM-Flint students to take advantage of in the 2022-2023 school year.
FLINT, MI
Chalkbeat

School cellphone ban proposed by Michigan lawmaker

Freshman Jude Mys listens to music in the hallways to clear his head between classes at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor.Junior Jeffrey James texts throughout the day to check in with his girlfriend, senior Mahli Madrid, and confirm after-school plans.  Senior Aniya Kidd uses her phone during the school day to keep track of assignments her teachers post online.None of that would be permitted under a Michigan House bill that would...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy