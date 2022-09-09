ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

5 On Your Side

Special election in St. Louis Tuesday is first under Missouri's voter ID law

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will hold a special election, Tuesday. But before you cast your ballot, you’ll need to show identification, according to a new law in Missouri. Voters in St. Louis are choosing who will be in the race for President for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen later this year. But since Green and Coatar are the only two candidates, both are guaranteed to go on to the general election on November 8.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Wisconsin beef producer begins work on $800M St. Louis-area facility

ST. LOUIS — American Foods Group, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based beef processor, has begun work on a new facility near Wright City in Warren County. The company, which announced plans for the facility in November last year, is investing $800 million in the new 775,000-square-foot beef processing plant, officials said Monday in a press release. AFG broke ground on the project Monday.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Clarifying misinformation on the Illinois Safe-T Act

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Safe-T Act in 2021 which addresses a wide variety of criminal justice issues. This massive crime reform package is in the spotlight again for one of its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act which will end cash bail in 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Democrat Mark Mantovani switches parties to challenge Sam Page for St. Louis County Executive job

FENTON, Missouri — Marketing executive Mark Mantovani, a Democrat, is rebranding himself as a Republican for a rematch with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. In a closed session, the St. Louis County Republican Party Central Committee hand-picked Mantovani on Monday night to carry their party banners against Page in the general election, which is eight weeks from Tuesday night.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Jewish community group to break ground on new center in St. Louis County

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chabad of Chesterfield, an organization that serves as one of several local hubs for the Jewish community, will break ground Wednesday on a new center. The 15,000-square-foot building, to be built at 15310 Conway Road in Chesterfield, is a $5 million project to be funded by local donors. The organization, co-directed by Chana'la Rubenfeld and her husband, Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld, is running a capital campaign to fund the project.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

