St. Charles County Republican state senator exploring run for Missouri governor
Bill Eigel, a Republican who has served as Missouri state senator representing St. Charles County since 2017, is exploring a run for governor in 2024, according to the Missouri Independent. Eigel, part of the Missouri Senate's Conservative Caucus, announced at a fundraiser Saturday that he plans to form an exploratory...
Missouri Supreme Court won't weigh recreational pot lawsuit, amendment will appear on Nov. ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take up a lawsuit challenging a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state. The Tuesday ruling means the proposed constitutional amendment will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. If voters approve the amendment, those...
Special election in St. Louis Tuesday is first under Missouri's voter ID law
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis will hold a special election, Tuesday. But before you cast your ballot, you’ll need to show identification, according to a new law in Missouri. Voters in St. Louis are choosing who will be in the race for President for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen later this year. But since Green and Coatar are the only two candidates, both are guaranteed to go on to the general election on November 8.
Wisconsin beef producer begins work on $800M St. Louis-area facility
ST. LOUIS — American Foods Group, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based beef processor, has begun work on a new facility near Wright City in Warren County. The company, which announced plans for the facility in November last year, is investing $800 million in the new 775,000-square-foot beef processing plant, officials said Monday in a press release. AFG broke ground on the project Monday.
St. Louis region losing $28K in interest on Rams settlement money every day, board member says
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is losing out on as much as $28,000 a day the longer a settlement from Rams owner Stan Kroenke sits in a low-interest bearing account, and a member of the Regional Sports Authority board says city and county leaders have not agreed to move ahead with a plan to stop it.
Clarifying misinformation on the Illinois Safe-T Act
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Safe-T Act in 2021 which addresses a wide variety of criminal justice issues. This massive crime reform package is in the spotlight again for one of its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act which will end cash bail in 2023.
Democrat Mark Mantovani switches parties to challenge Sam Page for St. Louis County Executive job
FENTON, Missouri — Marketing executive Mark Mantovani, a Democrat, is rebranding himself as a Republican for a rematch with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. In a closed session, the St. Louis County Republican Party Central Committee hand-picked Mantovani on Monday night to carry their party banners against Page in the general election, which is eight weeks from Tuesday night.
St. Louis County health dept. administering omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County has received a shipment of the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters that target the still-dominant omicron variant and will begin distributing them Wednesday. In a briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the county received a shipment of the boosters from...
Missouri schools struggle to fund mental health as student anxiety reaches all-time high
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — From years of COVID-19 isolation to recent mass school shootings, many school officials are saying anxiety among kids has reached an all-time high, and schools are pleading for help. Rates of suicide, self-harm, anxiety and depression among adolescents are up, according to the Centers for...
St. Louis area gun burglaries continue as 2 suspects hit gun store in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a burglary at PCA Guns-Rolla located at 1740 North Bishop Avenue that happened Sept. 11 in Rolla, Missouri. According to a press release, at approximately 6:20 p.m. officers from the Rolla Police Department responded to the gun store for a burglary. Police secured...
St. Louis County man sentenced for 2 robberies in 2020
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to 14 years for two robberies he committed while wearing a GPS ankle bracelet. Darrion Gardner, 22, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday for two robberies he committed in 2020. On Dec. 5, 2020, Gardner...
Jewish community group to break ground on new center in St. Louis County
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chabad of Chesterfield, an organization that serves as one of several local hubs for the Jewish community, will break ground Wednesday on a new center. The 15,000-square-foot building, to be built at 15310 Conway Road in Chesterfield, is a $5 million project to be funded by local donors. The organization, co-directed by Chana'la Rubenfeld and her husband, Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld, is running a capital campaign to fund the project.
Guide: Fall events in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Fall temperatures and brisk winds will be blowing into St. Louis soon and some people are already matching that energy by breaking out their heavier jackets and pumpkin-spiced lattes. How about some places to spread those fall-like vibes around town? 5 On Your Side has created...
St. Ann man struck by 2 vehicles and killed while trying to cross road Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Ann man was killed after being struck by two cars while trying to cross a road Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Bryan Maide-Shead, 33. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Missouri Route 180, also...
MetroLink train, vehicle involved in crash in Metro East
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A crash involving a MetroLink train and vehicle has shut down MetroLink trains in the Metro East. The crash happened at 37th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Washington Park, according to a MetroLink spokesperson. MetroLink service in the area was stopped for a few...
Man charged with theft of $12K in Pokemon cards from Crestwood store
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An Oklahoma man is facing three felony charges after police say he burglarized a Crestwood game store and stole thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon cards and merchandise. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Nicholas Garrison, 24, of Tulsa, with three...
St. Charles County health department to hold free drive-thru flu shot clinic in October
ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County Department of Public Health is partnering with area organizations for a free, drive-thru flu shot clinic in October. The vaccination clinic will be held from 2:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Yellow Parking Lot at St. Charles Community College, which is located at 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. in Cottleville.
Dunn Road will see closures starting Monday for I-270 North Project
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced two road closures on Dunn Road starting Monday, Sept. 19. The closures are part of the $278 million Interstate 270 North Project, which aims to reduce traffic congestion on the interstate as well as its interchanges and outer roads. Starting...
Grab your kayak! Dardenne Blueway is expanding, linking parks in the St. Charles area
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Grab your kayak!. If you live in St. Charles County, there’s a not so hidden gem you may want to check out. The first of its kind Dardenne Creek Blueway is open and is planning to expand. 5 On Your Side met with Ryan...
St. Charles businesses hit by flash flooding on the mend after weeks long cleanup
ST CHARLES, Mo. — 5 On Your Side has been following Sugarfire Smoke House in St. Charles and Elm Point Animal Hospital since July's flash flooding left a wake of debris to clean up. Both businesses had mountains of muck to wash out. For Sugarfire, their work was close...
