THERE’S LITTLE about Cunningham Restaurant Group’s Italian flagship on the ground level of The Alexander that screams trattoria or ristorante. Indeed, just about everything, from the exterior wood to the plush palette of interior browns to the scaled-back menu featuring short ribs, swordfish, and a beet salad is more in character with the polished Cunningham brand than a fancy spaghetti haunt. Which is what makes a meal there all the more delightful when your arancini, cacio e pepe, and osso buco have the quality-over-quantity appeal of something you might eat on a trip to the Adriatic. Even the service is more buttoned-up and French-inflected, with tightly plated dishes arriving all at once, seemingly with the entire staff to deliver them. One of the few chances to get a little messy comes with the dessert course’s bombolino, what used to be labeled simply “ricotta donuts.” Split an order of the crisp, sweet, richly satisfying fried nuggets, and don’t worry if you end up with a little bit of lemon curd on your face. 339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7400, nesso-italia.com.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO