WISH-TV
Goodwill Unboxed supports nonprofit with food sampling event at AMP at 16-Tech
If you’re someone with an old box of stuff cluttering up your garage, why not donate it to Goodwill to support your most vulnerable neighbors?. Goodwill Unboxed is a new event that allows you to sample food from 16 vendors and enjoy signature cocktails. It’s happening on Thursday, September...
WISH-TV
Indy Latina Artists hosts inaugural show, ‘A Ver’
A group of female, Latina visual artists in Indianapolis is coming together for an inaugural show of their work this weekend. “Indy Latina Artists” hopes the free exhibition will reveal their strengths and individuality to the community. Two of those artists, Mirvia Sol Eckert and Mary Mindiola, joined us...
Current Publishing
Cheers!: West Fork Whiskey Co. up and running in Westfield
Blake Jones knew West Fork Whiskey Co. wanted to keep close to its Indianapolis roots. “We needed more land, and ideally we wanted to be close to a highway or close to another tourism attraction, so it wasn’t just us bringing in people,” said Blake Jones, who co-founded West Fork with his older brother Julian and David McIntyre. “We toured a lot of different places (around Indianapolis). It seemed to us that Westfield provided the best of almost everything. Grant Park sees almost 2 million people a year. We’re a couple of minutes off a highway.
WTHR
Fall Shred-It Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17
INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
WISH-TV
Old Major Market offers freshly made, grab & go dinner for two
You can take a break from cooking dinner and doing the dishes on Thursdays because Old Major Market has you covered!. Old Major Dinner For Two is an affordable, freshly made, grab and go dinner for two people. You can pre-order your meal here for pick up on Thursday, September...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
Fox 59
Indy restaurant openings, closings: coffee, beer and healthy foods
INDIANAPOLIS — If it’s Monday, that means we’re updating you on what’s new on the local restaurant scene. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads returned to share the latest Central Indiana restaurant openings and closings, including new spots in Noblesville, Zionsville, The Fashion Mall and downtown. But...
Indy Fuel plans move to Fishers as part of $550M expansion to Fishers District; 8,500 seat event center in the works
FISHERS, Ind. — A $550 million dollar expansion will make Fishers the new home of the Indy Fuel as a new 8,500-seat event center is being planned in the Fishers District. The city of Fishers says the development will be located east of I-69 between 106th and 116th Streets southeast of IKEA. Once completed, the […]
13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
Grandfather of Baby Amiah Robertson speaks out
Chuck Robertson says learning an arrest was made in connection to the disappearance of his eight-month-old granddaughter, Amiah Robertson, comes with mixed emotions.
WISH-TV
Carmel baby to be featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
NEW YORK (WISH) — A Carmel resident is making his way to fame. He’ll be appearing in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17 for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. According to a release, the photo of Oliver was selected from more than...
Man, dog found dead in a truck outside of a PetSmart in Indiana
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man and a dog were found in a truck dead outside of a PetSmart store in Indiana. According to a news release, Greenfield Police Department said a person walking by the truck noticed the man and called 911. When officers arrived, officers realized that man may have been in the truck for a few days. A dog was also found dead inside the truck.
Silver Alert canceled for Carmel teen
The Carmel Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert issued for a Carmel teen. The police did not provide further details.
nomadlawyer.org
Noblesville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Noblesville, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Noblesville Indiana. There are many things to do in Noblesville Indiana. Located near Indianapolis, this city has a variety of amenities to offer. Regardless of your age or interests, you’ll be able to find things to do. From shopping to dining, this city has something for everyone.
wbiw.com
Family of four escape house fire in Columbus
COLUMBUS – A family of four escaped a fire at their home on the east side of Columbus Sunday night. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10:48 p.m. on Reo Street. When firefighters arrived they found a storage building behind the home...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Juvenile male hurt in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the city’s northwest side sent one person to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 1 a.m., officers found a person shot in the 7400 block of Bancaster Drive. That’s a residential area near 79th...
Current Publishing
Boutique experience: Hotel Nickel Plate to be first of its kind in Fishers
In the heart of downtown Fishers, a project that has been five years in the making broke ground Sept. 2 at 8651 E 116th St. between the Nickel Plate Trail and First Internet Bank building. Construction of the Hotel Nickel Plate is just another way the city is working to grow and develop downtown Fishers and the Nickel Plate District, according to city leaders.
'Immediately I knew something wasn't right' | Westfield 6-year-old battling rare cancer for 2nd time; family pushes for more research funding
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Londyn Hoffman was at Riley Hospital for Children on Thursday, receiving her sixth week of chemotherapy. “Londyn has been a Riley kid pretty much her whole life,” said Jenna Hoffman, Londyn’s mom. The Westfield 6-year-old was born with a rare genetic condition, experienced a...
indianapolismonthly.com
Best Restaurants 2022: Special Occasions
THERE’S LITTLE about Cunningham Restaurant Group’s Italian flagship on the ground level of The Alexander that screams trattoria or ristorante. Indeed, just about everything, from the exterior wood to the plush palette of interior browns to the scaled-back menu featuring short ribs, swordfish, and a beet salad is more in character with the polished Cunningham brand than a fancy spaghetti haunt. Which is what makes a meal there all the more delightful when your arancini, cacio e pepe, and osso buco have the quality-over-quantity appeal of something you might eat on a trip to the Adriatic. Even the service is more buttoned-up and French-inflected, with tightly plated dishes arriving all at once, seemingly with the entire staff to deliver them. One of the few chances to get a little messy comes with the dessert course’s bombolino, what used to be labeled simply “ricotta donuts.” Split an order of the crisp, sweet, richly satisfying fried nuggets, and don’t worry if you end up with a little bit of lemon curd on your face. 339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7400, nesso-italia.com.
wbiw.com
Columbus woman injured in kitchen fire
COLUMBUS – A Columbus woman suffered minor burns in a kitchen fire Monday afternoon. According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Keller Avenue at 12:36 p.m. after a report of a kitchen fire. Firefighters discovered smoke and flames at the rear of...
