U of I police arrest robbery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– University of Illinois Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery earlier this week.

On Monday, U of I Police reported a bicyclist punched a pedestrian and took his phone near the intersection of Springfield and Wright Streets. Campus surveillance cameras captured the bicyclist.

According to a news release, officers were responding to an unrelated call when they encountered 20-year-old Luis Avila on Wednesday. The officers recognized Avila from the security camera footage and arrested him.

Avila was arraigned Thursday on a theft charge.

