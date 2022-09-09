A final vote on an incentive package for a potential $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in New Carlisle has been pushed back two weeks. The St. Joseph County Council on Tuesday heard an update on the project from local officials and Ultium Cells LLC on its plans for the 2.5 million-square-foot facility, which could bring 1,600 jobs to the area.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO