Inside Indiana Business
Economic development announcement set for Marion GM plant
Governor Eric Holcomb will Thursday join officials from General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) for an economic development announcement in Grant County. The event will take place at the GM Marion Metal Center. The governor’s office says Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of GM Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, and GM Marion...
Around INdiana: Talent Resource Navigator
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has launched an online platform to help job seekers with educational and job training opportunities throughout the state. Todd Hurst, Executive Director, Institute for Workforce Excellence has more on the Talent Resource Navigator.
Vote on Ultium Cells incentive package delayed
A final vote on an incentive package for a potential $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in New Carlisle has been pushed back two weeks. The St. Joseph County Council on Tuesday heard an update on the project from local officials and Ultium Cells LLC on its plans for the 2.5 million-square-foot facility, which could bring 1,600 jobs to the area.
Veleta appointed to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission
Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed David Veleta to fill a vacancy on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Veleta has been with the commission for 13 years, most recently serving as a senior administrative law judge. Veleta succeeds David Ober, who resigned from the commission in June after being named vice...
Northwest Indiana projects approved for READI funding
The Northwest Indiana Forum announced Tuesday that three projects have been approved for a total of $2.1 million in funding from the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. The organization says the projects are among 34 earmarked for the region’s $50 million share of the $500 million grant program.
Where do Indiana colleges and universities rank among the best in nation?
U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-23 Best College rankings and three universities in Indiana are among the top 100 national universities. A total of 1,500 colleges and universities are ranked this year based on 17 metrics. The publication ranks the institutions in several categories: national universities, national...
UAW workers in Indiana, Stellantis reach tentative deal
United Auto Workers members who went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Kokomo have reached a tentative deal with the company. The UAW Local 1166 bargaining committee announced a tentative agreement in a blog post, saying that a ratification vote would be held Monday. Stellantis confirmed the...
