Russian foreign ministry says supplying long-range weapons would make US ‘a party to the conflict’
Russian forces dig in after retreat, Putin thanks Xi for support
KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying their defences and it will be hard for Kyiv's troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday.
