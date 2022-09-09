ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSU Reveille

New LSU swim and dive coach Drew Livingston looks to leave his mark at LSU

After last season, the LSU swim and dive team replaced its 20-season coach Doug Shaffer with former graduate assistant Drew Livingston. In June of 2022, Livingston made his return to LSU after a few years away. Livingston had an impressive collegiate career being a two-time NCAA champion on the one meter springboard. Prior to coaching at LSU, Livingston worked at Virginia, Princeton and Texas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Mississippi State Football Preview: What to expect from the Bulldogs

The one thing that LSU fans know they will see from Mississippi S on Saturday is the team's air-raid offense. Quarterback Will Rogers has been tearing it up for the Bulldogs, as Mississippi State is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Memphis and Arizona. The junior quarterback has thrown for 763 yards and nine touchdowns in just two games. For LSU to win, much of the task lies on the defense to limit Rogers to minimal time in the pocket.
STARKVILLE, MS
LSU Reveille

Opinion: 'Litterbug State University' needs to clean its act up

Under our sprawling oak trees lie crushed soda cans, pieces of paper, wrappers and empty potato chip bags. Although numerous trash and recycling bins are spread throughout campus, they're often filled to the brim, leaving the wind to send trash flying everywhere. Walking around campus, I’ve noticed water bottles and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille

Socials, cultural night and career week: How students can celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

The Latin American Student Organization and the Office of Multicultural Affairs are hosting various events over the next few weeks to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. National Hispanic Heritage Month honors people of Hispanic and Latin American background. In the United States, the celebration is observed annually from Sept. 15...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Universities should get rid of unnecessary gen-eds

Wrapping paper, neckties and people that watch unboxing videos on YouTube: There are many useless things in life, but none more annoying than the number of unnecessary classes students must take to earn their degree. Many of the freshman-level courses are tedious and simply rehash material taught in high school....
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy