The one thing that LSU fans know they will see from Mississippi S on Saturday is the team's air-raid offense. Quarterback Will Rogers has been tearing it up for the Bulldogs, as Mississippi State is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Memphis and Arizona. The junior quarterback has thrown for 763 yards and nine touchdowns in just two games. For LSU to win, much of the task lies on the defense to limit Rogers to minimal time in the pocket.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO