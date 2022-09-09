Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
New LSU swim and dive coach Drew Livingston looks to leave his mark at LSU
After last season, the LSU swim and dive team replaced its 20-season coach Doug Shaffer with former graduate assistant Drew Livingston. In June of 2022, Livingston made his return to LSU after a few years away. Livingston had an impressive collegiate career being a two-time NCAA champion on the one meter springboard. Prior to coaching at LSU, Livingston worked at Virginia, Princeton and Texas.
LSU Reveille
Mississippi State Football Preview: What to expect from the Bulldogs
The one thing that LSU fans know they will see from Mississippi S on Saturday is the team's air-raid offense. Quarterback Will Rogers has been tearing it up for the Bulldogs, as Mississippi State is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Memphis and Arizona. The junior quarterback has thrown for 763 yards and nine touchdowns in just two games. For LSU to win, much of the task lies on the defense to limit Rogers to minimal time in the pocket.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: 'Litterbug State University' needs to clean its act up
Under our sprawling oak trees lie crushed soda cans, pieces of paper, wrappers and empty potato chip bags. Although numerous trash and recycling bins are spread throughout campus, they're often filled to the brim, leaving the wind to send trash flying everywhere. Walking around campus, I’ve noticed water bottles and...
LSU Reveille
LSU Manship School to consider lowering admission requirements, remove GPA standard
Faculty in LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication will vote Friday on proposed admission changes that would remove the program’s 3.0 GPA standard, reduce credit hour requirements and permit directly admitting high-achieving high school students. Supporters of the proposal say the changes will increase diversity by removing barriers...
LSU Reveille
Socials, cultural night and career week: How students can celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month
The Latin American Student Organization and the Office of Multicultural Affairs are hosting various events over the next few weeks to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. National Hispanic Heritage Month honors people of Hispanic and Latin American background. In the United States, the celebration is observed annually from Sept. 15...
LSU Reveille
Opinion: Universities should get rid of unnecessary gen-eds
Wrapping paper, neckties and people that watch unboxing videos on YouTube: There are many useless things in life, but none more annoying than the number of unnecessary classes students must take to earn their degree. Many of the freshman-level courses are tedious and simply rehash material taught in high school....
