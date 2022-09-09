Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Breathtaking Luxury Lake Cabin on 35 Acres of Desirable Western Massachusetts Waterfront
Berkshire County is home to some of the most incredible real estate in Massachusetts. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills. The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals...
Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts
It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
Massachusetts Gas Prices Continue to Fall, Are Cheapest Since Last Winter
The average gas price in the state of Massachusetts is the cheapest it's been since this past winter. Over the past couple months, gas prices have continued to steadily decline. That average gas price in the Bay State is now under $4. The national average gas price is currently at...
Alert! Pittsfield Issues Strong Health Advisory Regarding Pontoosuc Lake
This is a heads-up for all my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Berkshire County. The city of Pittsfield, along with the Mayor's Office, has reached out to alert us about a public health advisory regarding Pontoosuc Lake. We're helping to spread the word. Apparently, it's that time of year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Beloved Berkshire County Christmas Event Returns After Being Canceled in 2021
Christmas in the Berkshires, need I say more? Berkshire County and the holidays go hand in hand. The beauty in the Berkshires intensifies each winter when you're able to look out your window and see the beautiful, white powder covering our calm Berkshire mountains. Is there anything more breathtaking?. Not...
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Due To A Sewage Spill, The Public Is Being Warned To Avoid The Housatonic River
First off, I apologize to my friends and neighbors here in Berkshire County. I meant to spread the word on this yesterday, but the day, as it often does, got ahead of me. Victoria, a co-worker of mine, even brought the voicemail from the Department of Public Services and Utilities to my attention.
Berkshire County Will Dance to Some Amazing ’70s Music This October
It was the sound that dominated the late '70s. By 1977 disco fever was in full swing thanks in part to the film "Saturday Night Fever" and the soundtrack that accompanied the movie. The Bee Gees were the soundtrack to the classic John Travolta/Karen Lynn Gorney film and now Berkshire County will relive that era on October 8.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kidnapping & Drug Charges Go Down Over The Border From The Berkshires
It was a busy couple of days for the Bennington police department. Police Department arrested Maurice Edwards of Springfield, MA, and Jacquelyn Valdez of Northhampton, MAare both looking at multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful trespass-occupied dwelling, trafficking of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine. Bennington Police received a report late Monday...
North County Road Work Is Coming Up, Look For Delays & Closures
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced it will be implementing a temporary closure of the Moody Bridge located on Route 7 at Simons Road over the Hoosic River and Pan Am Railroad in Williamstown. The bridge will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrian traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday,...
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
Western Massachusetts Farm Makes List of Top Ten Charming Pumpkin Patches
It's hard to believe it's already September. Although it's not yet officially fall in Massachusetts, Berkshire County residents are embracing the best season of the year. It's the most gorgeous time of year to live in the western Massachusetts hills, as the leaves start to change and the nights get cooler.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horror Movie Being Filmed in the Berkshires, Do You Want to be in It?
One of my favorite pastimes not just around Halloween but all year round is watching horror movies. (Speaking of movies, did you know these films were shot in Berkshire County?) Believe it or not, I got into horror movies around age 10 or 11. Yep, my mom let me watch them. I think she may have thought I was watching some of the lighter ones like Jaws but no I was fully engrossed in the Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween and Texas Chainsaw Massacre films plus many more. I didn't make a big deal out of it around her so she probably didn't suspect that I was watching some bad stuff...lol.
There’s a Gingerbread House-Airbnb You Can Rent in the Berkshires
You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
New Poll Says Northeast Has The Best Casino Outside Of Las Vegas–Which One Is It?
Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that I just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance at becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, I could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
Poll: Which Of These Pittsfield Streets Do Drivers Speed The Most On?
I live in Pittsfield's Ward 7, and the rate of speed on Pecks Rd I see sometimes is astonishing. I'm not saying I've never been guilty of it at one time or another, but holy cow... Excuses, excuses... Automobiles are getting are smoother, sometimes it's hard to really realize how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massachusetts State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In The Berkshires
A tragic motorcycle accident in the town of Florida over the weekend that resulted in a fatality is being investigated by State Troopers from the Cheshire barracks. The accident happened Saturday evening. According to a social media alert from the Massachusetts State Police, Saturday evening at approximately 8:11 p.m., State...
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Pittsfield Roadwork Schedule For Next Week, September 12-16
We have another group of streets in Pittsfield that are due for some roadwork next week. Yes, September rolls on...as does the 2022 Pittsfield Street Improvement Project and we've got the info you need thanks to Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales and Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Director of Administrative Services and Public Information Officer for the Mayor's Office.
How To Get Vaccines In Berkshire County For New Strain Of Omicron BA.4 & BA.5
Here is the latest info, I know this is quite a bit of info, but it is something you need to do to stay healthy. In this month of September, the CDC authorized the use of bivalent booster shots created by both Moderna and Pfizer. These updated boosters have been...
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 0