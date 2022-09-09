ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

G Murfdigidy
3d ago

It's too bad the cronies in Mass "canceled" Kirk Minihane because he was the best sports radio host there was. He crushed it in the ratings for a reason, shame the powers at be canceled him.

Rick Sacco
4d ago

I listened to that podcast a few months back and it’s was done very well. His interviews with Maler and others were very detailed and had Maler twisting. Congratulations to Kirk Minihane on a very good podcast and outcome.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: 2 men facing charges after manager of North Shore Dunkin’ kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint

SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing charges after a Dunkin’ manager was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Salem last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Jose Louis Mendoza-Baez, 26, of Salem, and Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, were arrested on charges including armed robbery while armed and masked, carjacking while armed with a firearm, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm, according to the Salem Police Department. According to police, Feliz is the victim’s boyfriend.
CBS Boston

Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.

Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
CBS Boston

Road rage stabbing reported inside O'Neill Tunnel

BOSTON – Massachusetts State Police said one person was hospitalized and one was taken into custody Monday morning following a road rage stabbing in the O'Neill Tunnel.State Police said there was a crash followed by an attack on Interstate 93 South in the tunnel. The suspect then drove off.Police located the suspect's vehicle at the South Bay shopping center.The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.No further information is currently available.
miltontimes.com

Dorchester man arrested at Milton Station

A Dorchester man was arrested for outstanding warrants, including one on a charge of assault with intent to murder, as he waited for a train on Aug. 28 at Milton Station on the Mattapan High Speed Line. Transit Police said that they received a call from Mattapan Station at about...
