Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Is Alabama ready to gas a condemned man? Don’t be ‘vague,’ judge says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Is Alabama ready and willing to gas a condemned man later this month?. On Tuesday, a federal judge said the state has until Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m. to decide. The order, issued by U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr., comes in...
wdhn.com
FACTS TO KNOW: Alabama absentee voting
ALABAMA (WDHN)—The Alabama absentee voting period for the November 8 General Election began September 14. Find out everything you need to know. Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
wdhn.com
Sheffield man killed after firing at police with a rifle, carjacking: report
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at police with a rifle, according to local authorities. 28-year-old John “Cal” Stutts of Sheffield was shot and killed after St. Clair County authorities say he led them on a chase and fired at them with a rifle.
wdhn.com
LaFayette police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery...
Comments / 0