ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Sheffield man who was involved in an armed carjacking was killed after firing at police with a rifle, according to local authorities. 28-year-old John “Cal” Stutts of Sheffield was shot and killed after St. Clair County authorities say he led them on a chase and fired at them with a rifle.

STEELE, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO