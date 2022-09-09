Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
NFL QB rankings after week 1, where does Tua Tagovailoa land?
Week 1 of the NFL season is officially behind us, and we are ranking the performances of all 32 starting QBs. Where does Tua Tagovailoa land?. Playoff spots and Superbowl contenders aren’t decided in week 1, but it’s our first measuring stick for the 2022 season. How many teams will win because of their QB? How many teams will win with their QB? And how many teams will struggle to win because of their QB?
Bears’ Legend Dick Butkus Takes Victory Lap After Packers Struggle
The NFL Hall of Famer tweeted about Green Bay’s offensive struggles before the season began.
Chiefs give fans an elite throwback look for primetime vs Chargers
In honor of Arrowhead Stadium’s 50th anniversary, the Chiefs gave their fans an elite throwback look ahead of their Thursday Night bout with the Chargers. For 50 years, Arrowhead Stadium has been the site of success, loud crowds, and disappointment as the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the team is giving their fans a feeling of the past.
