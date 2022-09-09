New details released on officer-involved shooting in Akron

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor’s note: Previously aired video above shows response from Akron police chief on the recent police involved shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — New details have emerged on the Akron police-involved shooting over the weekend regarding the officers’ bodycam video.

The incident took place at around 6:20 p.m. on the 700 block of Longview Avenue after patrol officers heard shots fired in the area and rushed toward the sound of gunfire. Multiple males were seen in the area, at least one with a handgun, police say.

“At one point, it appears that one of the individuals, a 16-year-old male, raised his arm with a handgun in it, pointed it at one of the officers and the officer discharged his firearm, striking the young man in his hand,” said Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett on Monday .

12-year-old charged in Cleveland Heights shooting

The teenager was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where he was later released to the custody of his parents.

In a press release on Friday, the department said the initial investigation by the Akron Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability revealed that the officer directly involved in the shooting and the witness officer did not immediately activate their body-worn cameras during the incident.

“The internal investigation will thoroughly examine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, including the delay in activating the cameras and weigh the findings against the parameters outlined in the BWC and other departmental procedures,” the release states. “It is important to note that there are circumstances during a citizen contact that permit an officer to not immediately activate his/her BWC.”

The department said they’ll conduct an internal review to determine why the officers involved in this incident did not immediately activate their body-worn cameras.

Suspect identified in California beheading of young mother

“The members of the APD highly value their relationship with the Akron community,” Mylett said in the press release. “With this in mind, I understand that there may be some concern from the community regarding the lack of BWC footage in this case. Transparency and accountability remain the cornerstones of public trust, and the Akron Police Department remains committed to building upon those principles in all we do. As with every officer-involved shooting, I would ask members of the public to reserve their judgment until the BCI and internal investigations are complete”

The incident is the third police involved shooting in Akron since the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker in late June. The department is under a microscope from the community for its use of deadly force.

The city has recently updated its police policy in light of the recent police-involved shootings including a 5-year plan conducted by the Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 6

Kevin
4d ago

what the hell r these young boys doing with handguns, do they give them out in the hood ??? I mean what do you expect a cop to do just let him shoot them,,, come on people this is getting out of hand

Reply
5
Laura George Carpenter
4d ago

A police officer shot a person who had a loaded weapon and was shooting at him….. and people are complaining about a camera??? This is why these cities are ghettos. It’s citizens would rather back a violent criminal and vilify the police who are there to protect them from that same violent criminal.

Reply
5
Kellie Coday
5d ago

Isn't there ,Alternative for that Juvenile Not wanting to have a gun in his Hands ? Yes,but he chose differently? All these Babies having these Guns ? In the end ,Families are Mourning and Heartbroken!! No One Wins ....Put The Gun's Down ,Should Be on Next T Shirts .And All Live's Matter .......Keeping It Reals Mother and Grandmother in Akron

Reply
3
 

