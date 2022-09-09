ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK department chair arrested on charges of sexual abuse, incest

By Monica Kast
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

The chair of the University of Kentucky Department of Communication has been arrested on charges of incest, sexual abuse of a person under the age of 12 and sodomy, according to jail records.

Kevin Real, a UK professor of communication, was arrested Thursday by the Lexington Police Department.

He is being charged with incest, first degree sexual abuse of a person under the age of 12 and first degree sodomy. According to his arrest citation, Real allegedly sexually abused the victim when they were six, and again in July 2022.

Real has been placed on administrative leave from UK, university spokesperson Jay Blanton said Friday afternoon.

“The university is aware of this issue and takes it very seriously,” Blanton said. “Professor Real is on administrative leave and not on campus at this time.

Real has been an employee at UK since 2002 in several roles, according to his resume . He was hired as assistant professor, and has also been an associate professor and professor in the department of communication. He is 65, according to jail records.

Herald-Leader reporter Christopher Leach contributed to this story.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

