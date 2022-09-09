ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

kbsi23.com

Paducah police investigate theft of motorcycle, handgun

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun from the 200 block of Clark Street. A man told police he came outside to go to lunch on Tuesday and discovered his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, had been taken.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

1 injured after semi loaded with gravel overturns in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a crash that sent an Indiana man to an out of state hospital Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of US 641 in Lyon County. Corey Bridges, 43, of Newburgh, Indiana...
LYON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Calvert City woman facing charges after crystal meth found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Calvert City woman faces several charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal meth during a traffic stop. Julie A. Driver, 44, faces charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree > or = 2gs (methamphetamine).
CALVERT CITY, KY
kbsi23.com

2 Paducah men face charges in EBT scheme

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face charges after Paducah police say they were indicted in connection with a scheme to buy individuals’ EBT cards and use them to purchase merchandise to sell in one of the men’s convenience stores. Yazan Alajous, 31, of Paducah, was...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Grand Rivers man faces drug charges after meth found during traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) -A Grand Rivers man faces charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Roy W. Hayes, 60 of Grand Rivers faces careless driving, improper or no turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) charges.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
kbsi23.com

Calloway County receives $1 million for infrastructure improvements

MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear presented $1 million in awards to improve infrastructure in Calloway County. The improvements include constructing a new fire station and expanding water service to 70 unserved households. Murray Fire Station Project. Gov. Beshear presented $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

