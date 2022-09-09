Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Paducah police investigate theft of motorcycle, handgun
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun from the 200 block of Clark Street. A man told police he came outside to go to lunch on Tuesday and discovered his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, had been taken.
kbsi23.com
Hickman County man charged with terroristic threatening after threat against school staff
CLINTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickman County man faces a terroristic threatening charge after Kentucky State Police say he made a threat of violence against staff at Hickman County High School on Facebook. Buster A. Thomas, 20, of Clinton faces a charge of terroristic threatening, 2nd degree. Thomas is...
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi loaded with gravel overturns in Lyon County
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a crash that sent an Indiana man to an out of state hospital Wednesday morning. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of US 641 in Lyon County. Corey Bridges, 43, of Newburgh, Indiana...
kbsi23.com
Calvert City woman facing charges after crystal meth found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Calvert City woman faces several charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal meth during a traffic stop. Julie A. Driver, 44, faces charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree > or = 2gs (methamphetamine).
kbsi23.com
Man accused of hitting someone with baseball bat arrested after foot chase in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Golconda man faces charges after police say he hit someone with a metal baseball bat and stole $10 and a flashlight. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, of Golconda faces aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/eluding police charges. Metropolis police...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face charges in EBT scheme
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face charges after Paducah police say they were indicted in connection with a scheme to buy individuals’ EBT cards and use them to purchase merchandise to sell in one of the men’s convenience stores. Yazan Alajous, 31, of Paducah, was...
kbsi23.com
Paducah-McCracken County Commission meets to discuss 911 radio transmitters
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – There is new progress on efforts to upgrade Paducah’s struggling 911 system. “It’s just a process of deciding what’s the ultimate that we can have, and can we afford that,” said Craig Clymer, McCracken County Judge Executive. “How do we pay for it? How are we going to govern it?”
kbsi23.com
Grand Rivers man faces drug charges after meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) -A Grand Rivers man faces charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Roy W. Hayes, 60 of Grand Rivers faces careless driving, improper or no turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) charges.
kbsi23.com
Calloway County receives $1 million for infrastructure improvements
MURRAY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear presented $1 million in awards to improve infrastructure in Calloway County. The improvements include constructing a new fire station and expanding water service to 70 unserved households. Murray Fire Station Project. Gov. Beshear presented $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus...
