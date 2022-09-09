Read full article on original website
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Helping People Affected by Kirchner Relocation
(Above) Veteran Carl Abbott addresses the Danville City Council Public Works Committee. An interesting moment occurred early in the Tuesday evening Danville City Council Public Works Committee meeting. Carl Abbott is a Veteran living at 936 North Gilbert, in the area affected by the approved Kirchner Building Services move into the old Goodwill building at Gilbert and Fairchild. Abbott’s a Springfield native, who settled into the Danville area after his military career. Abbott will now eventually have to move, and says he is very stressed because he is not sure he can afford all the expenses that come with a move. The city plans to acquire several properties and transfer them to Kirchner, giving them the room they need for all of their operations. Abbott says, although the city says all landlords were notified, with the understanding to inform their tenants, there seems to have been an unintentional communications gap somewhere.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Grads Set a Record
DANVILLE — A 43 percent score may not seem all that great on a calculus final exam. But in the world of community colleges, a 43 percent graduation rate has Danville Area Community College soaring among the nation’s elite. This year, 511 students earned associate degrees or certificates...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Women’s Care Clinic of Danville Set for Annual WALK FOR LIFE Sat Sept 24th in Lincoln Park
The Women’s Care Clinic of Danville is having their annual Walk for Life; Saturday, September 24th in Lincoln Park. As Molly Goodwin told Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program, registration will begin that morning at 9:30. AUDIO: Vendors will be there, set up and ready to...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Annual College Day; Thurs Sept 15th, 9- 11 AM
Danville Area Community College will be holding the Annual College Day on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 9AM-11AM in the Mary Miller Gymnasium. DACC students and members of the community should take advantage of this opportunity to meet with representatives. Over 50 representatives from 6 different states will be on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Masonic Founders’ Day and Open House Celebration
THE FOLLOWING IS AN OLIVE BRANCH LODGE NO. 38 RELEASE. Public welcome September 17th in Downtown Danville. DANVILLE, IL, September 13, 2022- If you have ever wanted to learn more about Freemasonry and the Masons, Saturday September 17th is your chance to do that. The members of Olive Branch Lodge No. 38 and the Valley of Danville 32° Masons invite everyone to three events open to the public in downtown Danville that day.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Up to THREE Restaurants on 1st Floor; Could Second Floor be Residential?
The next Danville City Council meeting will consider a $1.8 million dollar proposal from a developer to give the Turk Furniture building a new life. $600,000 would come from the city; 400 of that from general funds,the other 200 from the Downtown TIF district. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says the proposal actually calls for up to three businesses, all restaurants, on the bottom floor. The second floor, Cronk says, could possibly end up being residential. But figuring that part out is down the road.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Interim G.M. Named for Palmer Arena
Events at Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena are continuing on schedule as the search begins for a new general manager. Bill Pickett has more…. The Arena Board appointed Teri Gaffney the interim manager during their meeting Tuesday evening. She replaces Joe Dunagan who was terminated earlier. Gaffney has been the Director of Human Resources at the Palmer Arena for the past year. She earlier worked for 30 years at OSF Medical Center in Danville and Urbana as assistant to the president.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
COVID Transmission LOW; But Keep Track of Regular Vaccinations; and Watch for Mosquitoes
Vermilion County received great news last Friday when the COVID transmission level was no longer declared to be HIGH or MEDIUM, but had dropped to the LOW level. Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole says this was a big step forward. AUDIO: It’s really good news for us. We like to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion River Fall Festival Adds Live Music; Don’t Forget Saturday’s Clean Up Day
Danville’s 47th Annual Vermilion River Fall Festival begins at 5 PM Friday in Ellsworth Park. One of the new items this year is live music will be featured, after not being able to last year due to COVID. There will also be a beer tent 5 to 9 Friday while the live music is going on. Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says that as always; we’re talking loads of food and craft vendors, and loads of fun events for the kids like bounce houses and face painting.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jenny Lou Merrell: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
As I sat with Jenny Lou Merrell in her office at the Department of Veterans Affairs, I noticed her warm smile and her drawers full of snacks and I realized immediately that she is one of those people who uses her space and presence to give comfort and love to others. I asked about the snacks and she told me that she hangs them on the bulletin boards in the hallway so that the hungry veterans can grab a snack as they come and go. She said that many of the veterans who are transitioning back to life as civilians often do not have enough to make ends meet, and it is a small thing for her to provide snacks for those who need them. Jenny Lou understands, as she is a Navy veteran herself.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Aaron Banks Receives Eight Years for Burglary and Theft
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S RELEASE. On September 13, 2022, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aaron Banks to eight (8) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. Both of the eight (8) year prison terms are to run concurrently. Due to Banks‘s criminal history, he is serving an extended term sentence in both cases. Typically, Burglary is a Class Two (2) Felony punishable from three (3) to seven (7) years in the Illinois Department of Correction and followed by one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Typically, Theft–Possession of Stolen Property is a Class three (3) Felony punishable from two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and followed by up to one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Day–for–day sentencing credit applies to the entire sentence.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Chris Oberheim Memorial Softball Game Returns to Danville Stadium Sat Sept 17th
A very special event is returning to Danville Stadium this Saturday. A little over a year ago was the inaugural Chris Oberheim Memorial Softball Game, in honor of Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim; who lost his life in line of duty in the Spring of 2021. Saturday’s 2nd annual event is a fundraiser for Peacemaker Project 703, which is named after Officer Oberheim’s badge number. Amber Oberheim says creating this organization in memory of her husband has involved a lot of work and a lot of organizing. One of the causes they are supporting is the comfort dog program Paws and Stripes, based in Brevard County, Florida. Dogs from the local shelter are trained by program educated inmates at the county jail to become Law Enforcement & Multidiscipline Crimes Against Persons Therapy Dogs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Help for Pedestrians and Bicyclists
It’s “if you first don’t succeed try again” for the City of Danville’s efforts to get a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. On the first attempt, City Engineer Sam Cole says, they came up just a couple points short. But this time, the city has a more specific plan ready to go. The idea is to improve pedestrian and bicycle rider accommodations, at the intersection of Voorhees and Bowman and in nearby areas. Residents who live in Holiday Hills, for example, might be walking or biking to work and need to cross at some busy intersections. The $2.8 million grant, where the city would need to kick in $625,000; would provide for better cross ways and better signaling. Cole explains some of the other areas that would be involved.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Route 1 Now Opened Past Clingan Lane after Fatal Accident Earlier Monday
Southbound traffic on Illinois Route One is expected to be detoured either east or west on Clingan Lane (between Westville and Georgetown) for the next several hours. There is no posted detour. Northbound traffic is also being director off Route One without a detour. An accident shortly before Noon at Route 1 and 980 North Road has caused one fatality. As of 1 PM, the State Police Accident Recreation Team was still on its way from Springfield.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Route 1 Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Georgetown Woman
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker. This accident is...
Comments / 0