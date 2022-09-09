Read full article on original website
Upstate NY fall festival ensures a bunches of fun in the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’
It’s almost fall in the Finger Lakes which means colorful foliage, cool sunny days, and the Historic Naples Grape Festival. Neighbor to Italy (yes, seriously), lies the quaint Upstate New York village of Naples, otherwise known as the ‘Grape Pie Capital of the World’ and home to the annual Historic Naples Grape Festival.
chronicle-express.com
Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
websterontheweb.com
It’s FINALLY Barn Sale time!
I’ve long been impressed by the volunteers at the Webster Museum. The challenges they tackle every week curating, organizing, sorting, setting up displays, serving as docents — all designed to keep Webster’s history alive for us all — take a lot of work and incredible dedication. But all that pales in comparison to the monumental task these volunteers tackle every year at Barn Sale time.
Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!
A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Country Weekend Escape from Livingston County Tourism
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Livingston County Tourism to give away a Country Weekend Escape ($1000 value)!. Dust off your Barbour jackets and tall boots for an equestrian-themed...
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Ticket to imbibe: Genesee Brewery launches ‘beer passport’
The Genesee Brewhouse celebrated ten years in business on Saturday, in their first event since 2019.
Several CNY high school musicians selected for all-state showcase
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Some of the most talented high school musicians in Central New York have been tabbed to perform at a prestigious showcase in December. The New York State School Music Association has released a list of students invited to its 86th annual winter conference in Rochester. The event will be held at the Eastman Theater on Dec. 3-4.
Hollerhorn Distilling buys historical building in Naples
In May, Hollerhorn's main building in Naples was mostly destroyed by a fire. Not long after, rebuilding and restoration efforts were underway.
Trans Siberian Orchestra to play at Blue Cross Arena
Last year's show, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, was the first time the group had toured in over two decades.
Learn the story of the Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Salt City Market is a downtown food hall with an eye toward diversity, equity, inclusion and economic development. FOCUS Greater Syracuse will hold an in-person and online forum on the Salt City Market at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The forum will highlight the history and development...
A24 mini-film festival brings rare 35mm prints to big screen in Syracuse
A mini-film festival will bring three rare 35mm prints of A24 movies to the big screen in Syracuse. The A24 Triple Feature event will feature special screenings of “Uncut Gems,” “X” and “Spring Breakers” at the Palace Theater on James Street in Eastwood on Saturday, Sept. 24. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the first film, Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems,” will begin at 5.
First Fall Chill! 30° Temps Return To Upstate New York Tonight
For those still holding on to summer, this is your fair warning: it’s time to dig out your sweaters. Upstate New York is about to get its first taste of a real fall chill tonight and Thursday morning with our first dip into the 30s. The heavy rains and...
Top 5 Places For the Best Fall Foliage In New York State
It won't be long now. We're just 10 days away from the official start of fall across New York State, although if you look in stores, you would have already guessed Halloween is next week by all the decorations and candy that has filled shelves. We're still seeing temperatures in...
Bricks, bracelets and a ‘snake’: What bonds CNY’s marching band performers?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Talent and hard work are at the top of the list of necessary prerequisites for marching band success, but good luck and homage to superstitions can be valuable intangibles for performers so inclined to believe in such things. Central New York’s marching bands definitely lean on such...
New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany
We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
Jason Aldean at St. Joe’s Amp: Cheapest tickets you can still get for Thursday’s concert
Country music mega star Jason Aldean is playing St. Joseph’s Amphitheater in Syracuse on Thursday, September 15 (9/15/2022) at 7:30 p.m., and if you’ve been sleeping on tickets to the show, there are plenty still available, and at a good price, if you know where to look. LiveNation...
31 new businesses in Central NY include restaurants and floral arranging
The four days following the Labor Day holiday saw 31 businesses file certificates in Central New York. Twenty of them were filed in Onondaga County and 11 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. One business filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua’s Eastside Grill and Pub rebuilt by hand after fire
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Running the kitchen is a dream come true for Eastside Grill and Pub’s head chef Joe Herrera. “I’ve been working towards this ever since I started cooking 11 or 12 years ago,” Herrera said. But how many chefs can say they...
2022 Upstate NY Fall/Winter Travel Guide: Things to do, places to visit, more
Upstate New York is full of natural beauty and seasonal wonder. From its brilliant fall colors and ways to savor the season to its charming towns and villages and holiday light displays, there are endless road trips and getaways to go on this fall and winter. There’s nature to be explored, cities to be visited and experiences to be had — all in one region.
