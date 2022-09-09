ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chronicle-express.com

Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail

PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
YATES COUNTY, NY
websterontheweb.com

It’s FINALLY Barn Sale time!

I’ve long been impressed by the volunteers at the Webster Museum. The challenges they tackle every week curating, organizing, sorting, setting up displays, serving as docents — all designed to keep Webster’s history alive for us all — take a lot of work and incredible dedication. But all that pales in comparison to the monumental task these volunteers tackle every year at Barn Sale time.
WEBSTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!

A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win a Country Weekend Escape from Livingston County Tourism

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Livingston County Tourism to give away a Country Weekend Escape ($1000 value)!. Dust off your Barbour jackets and tall boots for an equestrian-themed...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
TUPPER LAKE, NY
Syracuse.com

Several CNY high school musicians selected for all-state showcase

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Some of the most talented high school musicians in Central New York have been tabbed to perform at a prestigious showcase in December. The New York State School Music Association has released a list of students invited to its 86th annual winter conference in Rochester. The event will be held at the Eastman Theater on Dec. 3-4.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Finger Lakes#Cayuga Lake#Auction#Pumpkin#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
Syracuse.com

Learn the story of the Salt City Market

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Salt City Market is a downtown food hall with an eye toward diversity, equity, inclusion and economic development. FOCUS Greater Syracuse will hold an in-person and online forum on the Salt City Market at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The forum will highlight the history and development...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A24 mini-film festival brings rare 35mm prints to big screen in Syracuse

A mini-film festival will bring three rare 35mm prints of A24 movies to the big screen in Syracuse. The A24 Triple Feature event will feature special screenings of “Uncut Gems,” “X” and “Spring Breakers” at the Palace Theater on James Street in Eastwood on Saturday, Sept. 24. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the first film, Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems,” will begin at 5.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
103.9 The Breeze

New York State’s Best Foliage Drive Is Only An Hour From Albany

We are about to enter prime foliage season and there is one scenic Upstate New York drive you have to take in. When it comes down to it, pretty much any drive in the Capital Region and beyond is a scenic foliage run. Whether it is a ride up the Northway, a cruise up Route 50 in Ballston, or pretty much any tree-lined route you can think of, fall colors are a sight to see. But there are some routes that are a cut above the rest, especially in the Adirondacks and the Catskills. One Catskills route has been recognized as the state's best. And it is only an hour from Albany!
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

2022 Upstate NY Fall/Winter Travel Guide: Things to do, places to visit, more

Upstate New York is full of natural beauty and seasonal wonder. From its brilliant fall colors and ways to savor the season to its charming towns and villages and holiday light displays, there are endless road trips and getaways to go on this fall and winter. There’s nature to be explored, cities to be visited and experiences to be had — all in one region.
TRAVEL
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy