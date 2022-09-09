Read full article on original website
Stand to close
NORTH STAR — The produce stand located on the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. 127 in North Star — St. Maria’s Community Farm — will be closing for the season on Sept. 17. All proceeds and leftover produce each Saturday were given to St....
Northtowne Church of God hosts Kid’s Carnival
SIDNEY — The Northtowne Church of God will be hosting its 12th annual Kid’s Carnival on Wednesday evening, Sept. 21. The carnival will begin at 6 pm and will end at 8 pm. The church is located at 2008 Wapakoneta, Ave. at the corner of Parkwood Ave. The...
Flipping for pancakes
Lena Hamilton, second from left, 10, catches a pancake as her family, left to right, Miles Hamilton, 13, Lennon Hamilton, 7, and father, Dan Hamilton, all of Sidney, watch during the Sidney Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Flipping the pancakes was Hal Epler, of Hilliard. The pancake breakfast was held on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 10. The kids are also the children of Gyllian Hamilton.
Civil War Weekend committee announces schedule of activities
SIDNEY — Scheduled for Sidney’s Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend promises such a unique variety of activities that it will offer something for individuals of every age and level of interest. Parking for the event will...
City officials meet with ODOD director
SIDNEY – Sidney city officials met with Ohio Department of Development (ODOD) Director Lydia Mihalik to review the history and the plan for the old Wagner manufacturing plant and discussed other projects happening around Shelby County on Monday, Sept. 12. Jim Hill, the executive director of the Sidney-Shelby Economic...
Decades of restaurant experience
SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant in downtown Sidney has been under new ownership since Aug. 19 — around the time of the restaurant’s 11th anniversary — and changes are afoot that will make the business more enticing for customers. New owner and Sidney native Doug Smith...
Airstream fans gather
MJ, left, and Mike Stallings, both of Crestview Hills, Ky., camp out in their solar powered Airstream trailer at the 2022 Alumapalooza held at Airstream in Jackson Center. Airstream owners come from all over the U.S. to camp with other Airstream owners and attend Airstream oriented activities at Alumapalooza.
Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept.r 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Thanking first responders
First responders from the Sidney Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Police Department attend a luncheon honoring first responders. The luncheon was organized by Sidney City Schools and held at the Sidney Board of Education Office on Monday, Sept. 12.
Gen. Shelby statue unveiled
SIDNEY — Precisely at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Sidney High School Band Director Chris Adams raised his baton to direct the band as the members began playing “America the Beautiful.” As the final notes faded, the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard marched smartly across the Courthouse lawn with the American flag waving in the slight breeze that made the bright, sunny day tolerable.
Senior Center Singers to perform at Lake Loramie
FORT LORAMIE — The Lake Loramie Fall Harvest Festival and Campout will include a performance by the Senior Center Singers Choir on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. They will be singing a wide selection of music from traditional to pop. There will also be several patriotic selections. The Choir is directed by Fred Maxson and accompanied by pianist Sharon Geissler.
County record
-1:02 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 900 block of Fair Road. -9:29 a.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 900 block of Fair Road. -8:49 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 2000 block of Timber Ridge Drive in Fort Loramie. -8:19 a.m.: theft....
City record
-2:39 a.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone in the 100 block of West Court Street. -9:35 p.m.: remove subject. Police were called to remove someone in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue. -9 p.m.: warrant. Brian J. Wood, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.
Photo: Sidney boys golf falls to Tippecanoe on Tuesday
Sidney’s Cayden Schmiesing chips during a Miami Valley League match against Tippecanoe on Tuesday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. The Yellow Jackets fell 156-187. Schmiesing shot a 49. Tycen Money led Sidney with a 45, Carter Wooddell shot 46 and Garrett Guinther shot 47. Sidney is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in MVL play. The squad was tied with Stebbins for first place in the Valley Division heading into a Wednesday match.
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney first responders receive state funding
SIDNEY – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. Sidney’s first responders were included in the 26 total agencies that received funding in this...
Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter hosts virtual expert series, Overview of Dementia
DAYTON —The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a virtual Expert Series program covering common questions about dementia. The program, Overview of Dementia, will feature Timothy Sigward, Ph.D., of the NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati. It is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, on Zoom.
Life in the Police Academy
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department has welcomed four 2022 academy graduates into their ranks this year. Officers Kiarra Ibarra, Virginia Helton, Aarron Swiger and Jordan Fox all graduated from the academy and joined the SPD. Sidney Police Department requires its officers to be certified either through the Ohio...
Spaghetti fundraiser set
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host its annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 16. The event is open to the public. The dinner will be held from 5–7 p.m. and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and salaad. The cost for adults is $10, and for children under 8 years of age is $5.
