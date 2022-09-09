Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Heavy damage in Trumbull County crash
FARMINGTON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a three vehicle accident that caused heavy damage in Farmington Township Tuesday evening. Crews were called to State Route 534 and State Route 88 just before 5 p.m. According to a post on the Farmington Township Fire Department Sta22 Facebook page, five...
WFMJ.com
Two taken to hospital after crash at Youngstown playground
Two people went to the hospital Wednesday morning when two vehicles crashed near a playground on Youngstown's West Side. Firefighters were dispatched to Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue at around 7:14 a.m. where people were trapped following the two-vehicle crash. According to police, an SUV ran a red light...
WYTV.com
Ambulances called to crash near Youngstown playground
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a two vehicle crash near a Youngstown playground Wednesday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue before 7:30 a.m. Officers said that there are injuries and that ambulances were called to the scene. Ambulances and...
Six-vehicle crash caused big delay on 77 North
Traffic Alert: 77 Northbound in Akron is at a stand still
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man dies in truck crash
State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Youngstown man over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Stephen Ylonen died early Sunday when the water truck he was driving went into a ditch off State Route 39 just east of Mechanicstown, rolled over, and struck a cement culvert.
Police: Man jumps in river during police chase
A man running from police jumped in the Mahoning River to avoid getting caught.
wtuz.com
OSP Investigating Fatal Carroll County Crash
Nick McWilliams reporting – An early-morning fatal crash in Carroll County is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post. The crash occurred east of Mechanicstown on State Route 39 around 5:15 a.m. A 49-year-old, later identified as Stephen Ylonen of Youngstown, was traveling eastbound in...
WYTV.com
Road closure in Youngstown could last up to 3 weeks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert in the city of Youngstown. Arden Boulevard is closed between Canfield and Cascade roads tonight. Crews are working on emergency sewer and water line repairs. The closure could last up to three weeks. Drivers using Arden Boulevard northbound should use W. Midlothian...
Man accused of stealing truck from U-Haul
Police responded to the Speedway Gas Station shortly before 6 p.m. and noticed a white Chevrolet Silverado truck.
Man killed in Stark County crash: Police
Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Stark County Sunday night. The driver of the Toyota, 53-year-old John Pappas, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Youngstown driver killed in Carroll Co. culvert crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single car fatal crash.
cleveland19.com
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 53-year-old man died after his vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver Sunday evening in Jackson Township, police say. According to Jackson Township police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. in the 7700 block of Strausser St. NW. Police said a 27-year-old man...
Youngstown driver killed in Ohio crash identified
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single car fatal crash.
OSP: Bomb squad called to Trumbull County highway
Troopers were notified that suspicious items were found about a half of a mile south of King Graves Road around 9:30 a.m.
WYTV.com
Report: Warren home hit by bullets in crossfire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police believe a home in Warren was hit by crossfire after they received a call for shots fired. Police were called to the 1100 block of Pearl Street, SW. around 7:45 p.m. Monday. A resident of the home told police she noticed a small hole on the interior wall of her family room. She also said some drywall dust was on the carpet, according to a police report.
Police investigating shooting in Homewood
Authorities are on the scene in Homewood and investigating a shooting in Homewood. According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Police on Wednesday morning, a male was shot in the chest.
WYTV.com
Police called to hospital after man shot in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after reportedly being shot. Warren Police were called to Trumbull Regional Medical Center around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning. When they got there, they found a 27-year-old man who said he had been shot. According to a police report,...
WFMJ.com
Bomb squad called after foam projectile found along Route 11
For the second time in four days, the Youngstown Bomb Squad has been called to Route 11 in Vienna Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a foam projectile used for "crowd dispersement" was found along the highway near King Graves Road at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. A trooper...
WFMJ.com
Police: Youngstown man chased through Austintown, Canfield trying to avoid OVI checkpoint
A Youngstown man spent the weekend in jail after police say he led them on a chase after trying to avoid an OVI checkpoint in Austintown. According to a police report, a Dodge Caliber driven by 25-year-old Jeffrey Hetherington made a U-turn along Route 46 near Silica Road where the Mahoning Valley OVI Task Force was conducting a checkpoint late Friday.
Police investigating after gunfire hits cruiser
No one was injured after an unmarked police cruiser was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning as two officers were investigating a large amount of gunfire on the East Side.
