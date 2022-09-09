ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowellville, OH

WYTV.com

Heavy damage in Trumbull County crash

FARMINGTON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a three vehicle accident that caused heavy damage in Farmington Township Tuesday evening. Crews were called to State Route 534 and State Route 88 just before 5 p.m. According to a post on the Farmington Township Fire Department Sta22 Facebook page, five...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Two taken to hospital after crash at Youngstown playground

Two people went to the hospital Wednesday morning when two vehicles crashed near a playground on Youngstown's West Side. Firefighters were dispatched to Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue at around 7:14 a.m. where people were trapped following the two-vehicle crash. According to police, an SUV ran a red light...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Ambulances called to crash near Youngstown playground

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews were called to a two vehicle crash near a Youngstown playground Wednesday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue before 7:30 a.m. Officers said that there are injuries and that ambulances were called to the scene. Ambulances and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man dies in truck crash

State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Youngstown man over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Stephen Ylonen died early Sunday when the water truck he was driving went into a ditch off State Route 39 just east of Mechanicstown, rolled over, and struck a cement culvert.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

OSP Investigating Fatal Carroll County Crash

Nick McWilliams reporting – An early-morning fatal crash in Carroll County is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol New Philadelphia Post. The crash occurred east of Mechanicstown on State Route 39 around 5:15 a.m. A 49-year-old, later identified as Stephen Ylonen of Youngstown, was traveling eastbound in...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Road closure in Youngstown could last up to 3 weeks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert in the city of Youngstown. Arden Boulevard is closed between Canfield and Cascade roads tonight. Crews are working on emergency sewer and water line repairs. The closure could last up to three weeks. Drivers using Arden Boulevard northbound should use W. Midlothian...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Report: Warren home hit by bullets in crossfire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police believe a home in Warren was hit by crossfire after they received a call for shots fired. Police were called to the 1100 block of Pearl Street, SW. around 7:45 p.m. Monday. A resident of the home told police she noticed a small hole on the interior wall of her family room. She also said some drywall dust was on the carpet, according to a police report.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Police called to hospital after man shot in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after reportedly being shot. Warren Police were called to Trumbull Regional Medical Center around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning. When they got there, they found a 27-year-old man who said he had been shot. According to a police report,...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Bomb squad called after foam projectile found along Route 11

For the second time in four days, the Youngstown Bomb Squad has been called to Route 11 in Vienna Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a foam projectile used for "crowd dispersement" was found along the highway near King Graves Road at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. A trooper...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

