Elevated plasma levels of SARS-CoV-2 antigen are associated with increased severity of illness

The MR CLEAN trial: Intraarterial Treatment for Acute Ischemic Stroke [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. In this phase 3 randomized, controlled trial, intraarterial treatment for acute ischemic stroke with usual care was associated with a significant improvement in functional independence versus usual care alone.
POINT trial: Clopidogrel and Aspirin for Acute Ischemic Stroke [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. In this randomized, controlled trial, combination therapy with aspirin and clopidogrel resulted in a lower risk of major ischemic events at 90 days versus aspirin alone for patients with acute ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack.
Routine dexamethasone is not effective compared to placebo to treat dyspnea in patients with advanced cancer
1. There is no significant difference for perceived dyspnea in patients taking dexamethasone as compared to placebo. 2. Cancer patients with dyspnea taking dexamethasone had worse anxiety/depression scores than those taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: A large proportion of patients with advanced cancer experience dyspnea. This...
Intraarterial therapy and t-PA increase reperfusion and functional independence after acute ischemic stroke [Classics Series]
This study summary is an excerpt from the book 2 Minute Medicine’s The Classics in Medicine: Summaries of the Landmark Trials. 1. Across several randomized controlled trials (Table I), patients treated with intraarterial therapy and intravenous (IV) tissue plasminogen activator (t-PA) had consistently improved functional outcomes compared to patients that received IV t-PA alone.
Psychological stress prior to infection may increase risk of long COVID
Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) 1. Psychological distress prior to infection of COVID-19 may be a risk factor for post-COVID-19 / long COVID symptoms and conditions. Long COVID is defined as signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19 that last beyond 4 weeks from onset of infection. These can include fatigue, brain fog, dyspnea, digestive issues, loss of taste and smell and depression. This study aimed to examine if preinfection psychological distress was associated with increased risk of developing long COVID. These distresses include depression, anxiety, loneliness, perceived stress and worry. 3 large longitudinal studies were used to recruit participants: Nurses’ Health Study II (NHSII), Nurses’ Health Study 3 (NHS3), and the Growing Up Today Study (GUTS). Participants completed an online COVID-19 questionnaire, and got monthly surveys afterwards, with participants actively working in health care settings completing weekly questionnaires. 54 960 of the 105 662 original participants were included in the analysis as they did not report a positive COVID-19 test at baseline. During the 19 months of follow-up, 3193 participants tested positive and completed a post-COVID-19 questionnaire. Distress was measured at baseline using a 4-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-4), which consists of a 2-item depression measure (PHQ-2) and a 2-item anxiety measure (2-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder scale [GAD-2]). Responses ranged from 0 (not at all) to 3 (nearly every day). Scores of 3 or higher on the PHQ-2 or GAD-2 indicated probable depression or probable anxiety. Worry about COVID-19 was assessed with the item, “How worried are you about COVID-19?” Response options were not at all, not very worried, somewhat worried, and very worried. Participants who were not active health care workers had two additional types of distress assessed using a 4-item Perceived Stress Scale. 3-item UCLA Loneliness Scale was used to determine the feeling lack of companionship, left out, and isolated from others, ranging from 1-3. Long term COVID-symptoms were asked, and if yes, participants were asked to give further details on these symptoms. All types of distress were significantly associated with increased risk of post–COVID-19 conditions in a dose-dependent manner after adjustment for demographic factors (probable depression, RR, 1.39 [95% CI, 1.19-1.63]; probable anxiety, RR, 1.47 [95% CI, 1.27-1.70]; very worried about COVID-19, RR, 1.43 [95% CI, 1.22-1.68]; highest quartile of perceived stress, RR, 1.50 [95% CI, 1.21-1.86]; lonely some of the time or often, RR, 1.35 [95% CI, 1.11-1.65]; all P < .01 for trend). More types of distress were associated with higher risk of developing post-COVID-19 conditions (≥2 types vs none, RR, 1.54; 95% CI, 1.28-1.86) Additionally, all symptoms with the exception of persistent cough or smell/taste problems were more prevalent in participants with distress. The study had several limitations. Due to the recruitment process, participants were mostly white, female and health care workers. It also relied on self reporting Overall, this study suggests pre-existing psychological distress is associated with greater risk for developing post-COVID-19 conditions.
Telaglenastat addition to cabozantinib did not demonstrate benefit in pre-treated advanced renal cell carcinoma
1. Telaglenastat addition to cabozantinib did not show improvements in clinical benefit. 2. Adverse events of grades 3 or 4 occurred slightly less in the combination arm, with the most common consisting of hypertension and diarrhea. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: In preclinical trials, telaglenastat (an oral glutaminase...
Race and insurance status may affect amblyopia treatment outcomes
1. In a large retrospective database study, Black children with amblyopia were significantly less likely to be successfully treated based on visual acuity outcomes than White children. 2. Children aged 3-7 with Medicaid coverage were 35% less likely to have successful amblyopia therapy than children with private insurance. Evidence Rating...
Electronic diarrheal etiology prediction algorithm may reduce antibiotic use for pediatric diarrhea
1. In a randomized crossover trial, use of a smartphone-based tool that predicts the etiology of acute diarrhea in children did not significantly reduce antibiotic prescription rates. 2. Among more than 900 children treated for diarrhea at multiple centers in Bangladesh and Mali, about 70% were prescribed antibiotics. Evidence Rating...
Home oxygen therapy for bronchiolitis feasible, cost-effective, and favorable to caregivers
1. A systematic review of international literature suggests that home oxygen therapy for bronchiolitis is well-received by parents and caregivers and can reduce hospital costs. 2. Available evidence, though limited, demonstrates low readmission rates and minimal use of intensive care among infants with bronchiolitis treated with home oxygen. Evidence Rating...
Children with inborn errors of metabolism have increased risk of long-term mortality
1. Compared to unaffected children, children with inborn errors of metabolism have significantly elevated risk of mortality (21.2 times risk) before 14 years of age. 2. Of causes of death, children with inborn errors of metabolism are most significantly affected by respiratory, infectious, and gastrointestinal causes of death. Evidence Rating...
SGLT-2 inhibitors provide morbidity and mortality benefits for patients with heart failure
1. SGLT-2 inhibitors reduced time to first hospitalization and cardiovascular death among patients with preserved, mildly reduced, and reduced ejection fractions. 2. The number needed to treat (NNT) to prevent a first hospitalization was 28 in patients receiving SGLT-2 inhibitors. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: SGLT-2 inhibitors have...
Early rhythm control for atrial fibrillation reduces the risk of adverse cardiovascular events
1. Early rhythm control for atrial fibrillation (AF) was associated with a significantly reduced risk of an adverse cardiovascular event. 2. Early rhythm control for AF caused no significant risk increase for adverse safety outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: AF is associated with an increased risk of...
Open-source automated insulin delivery is effective in management of type 1 diabetes
1. Using an open-source automated insulin delivery (AID) system significantly increased the percentage of time in the target glucose range in type 1 diabetes patients. 2. Using an open-source AID system resulted in no events of severe hypoglycemia or diabetic ketoacidosis during the study period. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
Treatment with adjuvant mFOLFIRINOX as compared with gemcitabine improves survival outcomes in resected pancreatic cancer
1. Median disease-free survival is longer in patients receiving mFOLFIRINOX as compared to those receiving gemcitabine. 2. Median overall survival is longer in patients on mFOLFIRINOX compared to gemcitabine. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: One of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths globally is pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC)....
