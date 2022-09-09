ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Augusta Free Press

UVA releases women’s non-conference basketball schedule

The UVA women's basketball team opens its 2022-2023 season with a preseason exhibition game against D2 Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday, Nov. 3. That event will be free and open to the public. The Cavaliers will then open...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Class of 2026 welcomed at Washington and Lee University

Washington and Lee University welcomed 478 new undergraduate students to campus over several days leading up to the beginning of classes on September 8. The Class of 2026 features the highest number of international students in an...
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ improv stars coming to Paramount

Armed with only their wits, "Whose Line is it Anyway?" stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage, and The Paramount Theater is one of their stops. The "Scared Scriptless" show presented by Upfront Inc. is April 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Charlottesville venue.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Court Square Theater to host drag show on Saturday night

Court Square Theater presents "A Night of Illusion Drag Show: A Trip to the Jungle" on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. This family-friendly performance for all ages is hosted by J.P. Gulla (aka "Big Daddy") and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Missing 17-year-old Lynchburg girl safely located

Update: Wednesday, 2:13 p.m. Lillian Patterson has been located and is safe. The Lynchburg Police Department appreciates the response from the community. First report: Wednesday, 1:54 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday

Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton....
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Information session aims to empower the Shenandoah Valley to go solar

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, it's never been easier to go solar. The Ready, Set, Solar! program is a one-of-a-kind resource for consumers provided by the Harrisonburg-based nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors designed to empower residents or businesses with guidance and tools to help them go solar on their own.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Harrisonburg seeks public comments on Smith Creek TMDL action plan

Harrisonburg Public Works is currently accepting comments on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay here at home. The city is updating its Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load action plan. A TMDL quantifies the maximum amount...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

National teacher shortage: Fact or fiction?

Reports of a national teacher shortage are perhaps exaggerated. President Joe Biden agreed a couple of weeks ago to work with job search companies to fill shortages across the nation, but recent research and analysis, including by USA Today, is revealing that today's teacher shortage is related to vacancies from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

WARM urges area churches to participate in cold weather shelter

Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, or WARM, put out a call today for area churches to participate in the cold weather shelter for the area beginning in November. The notice, posted to their Facebook page, invited local churches...
WAYNESBORO, VA

