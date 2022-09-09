Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, it’s never been easier to go solar. The Ready, Set, Solar! program is a one-of-a-kind resource for consumers provided by the Harrisonburg-based nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors designed to empower residents or businesses with guidance and tools to help them go solar on their own.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO