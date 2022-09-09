Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
UVA releases women’s non-conference basketball schedule
The UVA women's basketball team opens its 2022-2023 season with a preseason exhibition game against D2 Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday, Nov. 3. That event will be free and open to the public. The Cavaliers will then open...
Augusta Free Press
UVA lacrosse welcomes 2019 starter Logan Greco as volunteer assistant coach
Former UVA defenseman Logan Greco is returning to Grounds to serve as a volunteer assistant with the men's lacrosse program. Greco was a member of the Cavaliers' 2019 NCAA Championship team and served as the volunteer...
Augusta Free Press
Elliott on UVA passing-game problems: ‘What y’all did offensively last year doesn’t matter’
One thing that stood out among the many issues with the UVA offense in the 24-3 loss at Illinois last week was how bad the vaunted wide-receiver corps was that day. The offensive line had trouble keeping...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Lane closure on Thursday at corner of Wayne and Main streets
The City of Waynesboro issued a news flash to announce a lane closure on Thursday at the corner of N. Wayne and W. Main streets. The closure is due to the installation of a sign and is planned for 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The sign installation is taking place...
Augusta Free Press
Class of 2026 welcomed at Washington and Lee University
Washington and Lee University welcomed 478 new undergraduate students to campus over several days leading up to the beginning of classes on September 8. The Class of 2026 features the highest number of international students in an...
Augusta Free Press
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ improv stars coming to Paramount
Armed with only their wits, "Whose Line is it Anyway?" stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage, and The Paramount Theater is one of their stops. The "Scared Scriptless" show presented by Upfront Inc. is April 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Charlottesville venue.
Augusta Free Press
Popeye’s finally opens its Waynesboro location: And you can bet I was there
I hate to admit that I've been looking forward for more than a year for the new Popeye's in Waynesboro to finally open its doors. That's goofy me, on the left, waiting for my tenders,...
Augusta Free Press
‘A great day for education’: Augusta County celebrates construction of two new middle schools
Ceremonies were held Monday and Tuesday to recognize the construction of two new schools in the Augusta County Schools system which will assist teachers and staff in providing a longer instructional day. Riverheads Middle School and Buffalo...
Augusta Free Press
Court Square Theater to host drag show on Saturday night
Court Square Theater presents "A Night of Illusion Drag Show: A Trip to the Jungle" on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. This family-friendly performance for all ages is hosted by J.P. Gulla (aka "Big Daddy") and...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Missing 17-year-old Lynchburg girl safely located
Update: Wednesday, 2:13 p.m. Lillian Patterson has been located and is safe. The Lynchburg Police Department appreciates the response from the community. First report: Wednesday, 1:54 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department is asking the public for assistance...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro’s newest Sheetz location announces grand opening on Sept. 22
Chipotle and Popeye's are open in the Waynesboro Marketplace. And now, Sheetz has announced they will open their doors at 1870 Rosser Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 22. When the development was announced, the businesses were projected...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing road construction begins on Thursday
Construction of a new roadway through the Staunton Crossing development site is scheduled to begin Thursday. The 0.85-mile project extends Crossing Way from Richmond Avenue (Route 250) north to Valley Center Drive in the city of Staunton.
Augusta Free Press
Botetourt County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in Interstate 81 crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Sunday at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on...
Augusta Free Press
Mental health workshop for high school students Sunday at the Wayne Theatre
A group of churches in Waynesboro is tackling the issue of youth mental health head on – with a workshop for high school students on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro.
Augusta Free Press
Author Olivier Zunz to speak about Alexis de Tocqueville biography
New Dominion Bookshop will host a book talk and signing with author and UVA professor emeritus Olivier Zunz on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Zunz will be speaking about his recent book, The...
Augusta Free Press
Information session aims to empower the Shenandoah Valley to go solar
With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, it's never been easier to go solar. The Ready, Set, Solar! program is a one-of-a-kind resource for consumers provided by the Harrisonburg-based nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors designed to empower residents or businesses with guidance and tools to help them go solar on their own.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg seeks public comments on Smith Creek TMDL action plan
Harrisonburg Public Works is currently accepting comments on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay here at home. The city is updating its Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load action plan. A TMDL quantifies the maximum amount...
Augusta Free Press
National teacher shortage: Fact or fiction?
Reports of a national teacher shortage are perhaps exaggerated. President Joe Biden agreed a couple of weeks ago to work with job search companies to fill shortages across the nation, but recent research and analysis, including by USA Today, is revealing that today's teacher shortage is related to vacancies from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Augusta Free Press
WARM urges area churches to participate in cold weather shelter
Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, or WARM, put out a call today for area churches to participate in the cold weather shelter for the area beginning in November. The notice, posted to their Facebook page, invited local churches...
Augusta Free Press
The Little Grill Collective taking ‘critical look’ at business operations
"We are deeply saddened to say that the operation of The Little Grill Collective in its current form cannot continue,"...
