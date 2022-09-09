Read full article on original website
Days Inn on Orange Avenue in Roanoke is closing
Pulaski woman faces charges after TSA agents catch her with a loaded gun at the Roanoke- Blacksburg Regional Airport
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest Roanoke
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venue
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinct
7@Four: 30th annual Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bill Caillet joined 7@Four to talk about the 30th annual Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show. For more information, click here.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke to launch new ambassador program Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke Incorporated is preparing to launch its new Downtown Ambassador Program Thursday morning. The goal is to enhance the experience for downtown businesses, residents and visitors by focusing on cleanliness, hospitality and outreach. Members of the new team were getting to know some their equipment...
WDBJ7.com
Finding your inner zen with Roanoke Yoga
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Life can get very busy, and sometimes it is important to remember to slow down and destress. Roanoke Yoga helped Natalie and Kate find their inner zen during a recent visit. Owner Erica Austin explained the variations and benefits of the practice allow people of all...
WDBJ7.com
New historical marker to be dedicated to Botetourt Olympian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This weekend an Olympian from one of our hometowns is getting some recognition unlike any other he got during his lifetime. Virginia’s first Black Olympic Gold medalist will be honored right here in his hometown. Earlier this year, WDBJ7 told you about one man’s efforts...
September is Love Beyond Addiction month at The Salvation Army of Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All year, The Salvation Army has been highlighting community challenges through its Love Beyond campaign. September is Love Beyond Addiction month. “For us it pretty much hits home, we have a lot of addicts kind of in our area. It’s no secret that addiction and homelessness often go hand in hand, we see it every day here at our corps as we’re handing out snack bags to our homeless community,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville celebrates over 40 new Uptown businesses since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville is celebrating the growth of businesses in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce held a key presentation ceremony to celebrate new businesses in Uptown Tuesday morning. 46 businesses started or expanded in Uptown since the beginning of the pandemic...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke leaders welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For almost 100 years, A. Duie Pyle has been serving the northeast area of the United States. “The business started almost 100 years ago, my grandfather bought two trucks and that was the beginning of what remains today of a third generation transitioning into a fourth generation,” said Pete Latta, chairman and CEO.
WDBJ7.com
United Way of Roanoke Valley kicks off campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley kicked off its new campaign Tuesday morning, with a big thank you and an ambitious goal. Supporters of United Way gathered in Fitzpatrick Hall at the Jefferson Center. The event honored businesses and individual donors for their support of United Way...
Non-profit harvests the power of sound to make experiences more accessible
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church just a few blocks outside the heart of downtown Roanoke brings a different type of ministry to the people who walk through its doors. Instead of hymns, rock music rings out through 5 Points Music Sanctuary. “The power of sound is about more than...
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Family YMCA opens Early Learning Center
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Families now have more child care options for preschool age kids. The YMCA Early Learning Center will be welcoming students Monday at the Botetourt Family YMCA in Daleville. The program will accept sixteen kids ages three through five. It’s a curriculum based program so children...
WDBJ7.com
Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival see bad weather during opening weekend
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The rain forced a very popular festival here at home to close its doors. Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival closed Saturday at 3 pm to keep everyone safe. Farm Owner Candance Monaghan says they closed to prevent cars from getting stuck in the mud or people slipping.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Here @ Home: A healthy meal to feed the family
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chef Ted Polfet from the Virginia Western Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program stopped by to show a healthy meal that can feed the family quickly. 4 oz. EVO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil) 4 oz. Hazelnuts, toasted and crushed. 2 T Chives, snipped or chopped. 2 ea...
High school cosmetology program receives major donation
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg high school’s cosmetology program has gotten a huge donation!. Meredith’s Salon, which is based in Christiansburg, donated over 7,000 dollars worth of product and color to the program. Rebecca Fore, the program’s teacher, says this is the biggest donation they’ve gotten.
WDBJ7.com
Salem and Hidden Valley High School volleyball players dedicate Tuesday’s game to Morgan’s Message
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’m a lacrosse player as well and after going through my spring lacrosse season I heard about Morgan’s Message,” said Reese Redford, a senior at Salem High School. “I just really connected with the message and really wanted to spread more about...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for break-in at a Clifton Forge church
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested Friday for breaking into Immanuel Baptist Church in Clifton Forge on September 6th, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office. 19-year-old Matthew Bancroft and 21-year-old Madajah Shinault were each charged with one felony count of breaking and entering and two...
WDBJ7.com
Habitat for Humanity of the NRV partnering with Atmos Energy and PCPS for home build
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley has some new partners for an upcoming build. Students from Pulaski’s Career and Technical Education Center will be building a new house this school year. Atmos Energy donated $160,000 to the project which is expected to cover...
Patrick & Henry Community College receives grant for Road to Success in Virginia Program
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick & Henry Community College is using grant funds to help those in need. Patrick & Henry Community College received $138,271 from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) for their Road to Success in Virginia program (RSVP). RSVP helps recipients of TANF find and keep stable jobs to provide them with independence from temporary benefits.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department hosting 2nd Annual 5k with 5-0
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual 5k with 5-0 on September 24th. The race will start and finish at the new Danville Police Department headquarters located at 1 Community Way in Danville. The department says the event is designed to promote healthy living...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville Middle School installs window security film for added defense
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Public Schools installed window security film in a classroom at Martinsville Middle School Tuesday. The multi-laminated plastic film is designed to absorb impact, providing an added layer of protection against intruders. “Think of if a rock hit your car windshield and how it keeps the...
WDBJ7.com
75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the...
