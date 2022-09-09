ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All year, The Salvation Army has been highlighting community challenges through its Love Beyond campaign. September is Love Beyond Addiction month. “For us it pretty much hits home, we have a lot of addicts kind of in our area. It’s no secret that addiction and homelessness often go hand in hand, we see it every day here at our corps as we’re handing out snack bags to our homeless community,” said Tesa Price-Clarke, volunteer and special events coordinator.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO