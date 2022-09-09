Three times?!?! She is NOT MISSING! She’s out of control! Smh, when something happens to these repeat AWOL KIDS then everyone wants to blame the system. The dam system didn’t have these kids parents did! Stop having kids if all you want to do is cuddle and carry them once they start growing up you move on like it’s a hobby!
sorry that i just seen this at this time in the morning but i myself have seen this young teen at the Meriden train station. One time about a month ago or so she was sittin waiting for the Wallingford bus but didn't know the schedule. she claimed she walked from Plainville cause she didn't like it there and she said her friend lives in Wallingford and needed to get there. There was a elderly lady that also talked to her and we tried to advice to contact home cause she was dehydrated,no money ,and looked scared . I seen her one other after that at the same train station and she want looking right and had a bruise on her right eye and sid she was tryin to get to Home in Plainville and she told that a train would take her to her town. She wasn't well and didn't want to walk home. Havent seen her but best bet if she is Missing again the Wallingford police dept would be the spot.to contact and have them look around for her. She did mention her friend lives in Wharton brook projects .
Is no way to stop them for runaway wild. DCF doesn't allow it. 🤓 You try to stop it and them you are in trouble. Is crazy nuts either way. Obsolete Laws! 👹👎🏦
