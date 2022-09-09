Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO