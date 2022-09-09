Read full article on original website
WSLS
Man charged in connection with Lynchburg homicide, police standoff appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg man will remain behind bars – for now. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis. Sharpe appeared for a scheduled preliminary hearing...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating possible shooting around DTM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of East Market Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Wednesday, September 14, that officers were called out to 300 block around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The department says no injuries or property damage were...
WHSV
Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday. According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.
cbs19news
Police investigating reported shots fired on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this past weekend on the Downtown Mall. According to police, officers responded to the report around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of East Main Street. No injuries or property damage...
wsvaonline.com
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
WSET
LPD is attempting to identify a man who stole YETI coolers: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to identify a man responsible for theft at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said that this occurred earlier this month and attempted theft from earlier Tuesday. On September 2 at 6:12 p.m. police also said a man stole several YETI...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg teen found safe
UPDATE: Lillian Patterson has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told...
wfxrtv.com
Clifton Forge man sentenced to 25 years after deadly crash in 2021
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a moped driver in an August 2021 crash while trying to escape from a Clifton Forge police officer was sentenced in court on Monday. According to the Alleghany County Circuit Court, Michael Julian Wolfe, of Clifton Forge,...
wmra.org
Man dies from injuries self-inflicted at Harrisonburg jail
Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
wina.com
Augusta Sheriff looking for missing 50-year old
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 50-year-old man. David L. Herbaugh was last seen in Augusta County Thursday. The sheriff’s office believes he may be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet truck...
1061thecorner.com
ACPD seeking robbery suspects
Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taylors Auto Body, 495 Brookway Dr., during the overnight hours of September 4, 2022. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John McKay at 434-296-5894 with...
WJLA
Alleged 'shopping cart killer' Anthony Robinson appears in Harrisonburg, Va. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart and dumping their remains appeared in a Harrisonburg, Virginia court Monday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart killer," was due in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court for...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Lane closure on Thursday at corner of Wayne and Main streets
The City of Waynesboro issued a news flash to announce a lane closure on Thursday at the corner of N. Wayne and W. Main streets. The closure is due to the installation of a sign and is planned for 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The sign installation is taking place...
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
timesvirginian.com
Campbell County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in case of stolen vehicle near Appomattox County line
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle theft in the locality. Recently, a 1988 Chevrolet pickup, black in color, was stolen from County Line Road in Campbell County (near the Appomattox County/Campbell County line). Featured in this release is an actual picture of the truck. The...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Detour at 250/151 roundabout project postponed until Sept. 25
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The traffic detour planned at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) has been postponed a week. The delay will allow the completion of construction necessary to facilitate...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
