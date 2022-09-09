ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC 29 News

CPD investigating possible shooting around DTM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of East Market Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Wednesday, September 14, that officers were called out to 300 block around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The department says no injuries or property damage were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Woman arrested after allegedly hitting Shenandoah County deputy with her car

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman from Middletown Sunday. According to a release on Facebook, 39-year-old Natasia James was reportedly parked along the side of a driveway in the Mt. Olive area inhaling something in her vehicle. As a deputy responded to the scene to investigate, James allegedly drove away and hit the deputy with her vehicle.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating reported shots fired on Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this past weekend on the Downtown Mall. According to police, officers responded to the report around 6:40 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of East Main Street. No injuries or property damage...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Winchester man off the hook

It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
WINCHESTER, VA
WSET

LPD is attempting to identify a man who stole YETI coolers: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to identify a man responsible for theft at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said that this occurred earlier this month and attempted theft from earlier Tuesday. On September 2 at 6:12 p.m. police also said a man stole several YETI...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg teen found safe

UPDATE: Lillian Patterson has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wmra.org

Man dies from injuries self-inflicted at Harrisonburg jail

Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA
wina.com

Augusta Sheriff looking for missing 50-year old

STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 50-year-old man. David L. Herbaugh was last seen in Augusta County Thursday. The sheriff’s office believes he may be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet truck...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

ACPD seeking robbery suspects

Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taylors Auto Body, 495 Brookway Dr., during the overnight hours of September 4, 2022. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John McKay at 434-296-5894 with...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA

