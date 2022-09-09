Visit Oxford received the Tourism Office of the Year award at Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards, held last week in Concord, NC during the STS Connections Conference. The program highlights exemplary work being done in the travel and tourism industry throughout the Southeast with 11 award categories. Visit Oxford received one of the most coveted Shining Example awards of the night, given to the tourism entity based on overall performance of the organization and accomplishments made through effective tourism marketing.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO