Oxford Eagle
Visit Oxford Named Tourism Office of the Year by Southeast Tourism Society
Visit Oxford received the Tourism Office of the Year award at Southeast Tourism Society’s Shining Example Awards, held last week in Concord, NC during the STS Connections Conference. The program highlights exemplary work being done in the travel and tourism industry throughout the Southeast with 11 award categories. Visit Oxford received one of the most coveted Shining Example awards of the night, given to the tourism entity based on overall performance of the organization and accomplishments made through effective tourism marketing.
Oxford Eagle
Regents School presents plans for new College Hill facility
The Regents School of Oxford presented plans and renderings of a new school facility on College Hill Road to students and parents on Tuesday night. Regents is a private, Christian school serving 380 3K-12 students with a faculty and staff of over 50. Still in the fundraising phase of their campaign, Regents has raised nearly 80 percent of their $6 million goal to begin the building of the first phase of the new facilities.
Oxford Eagle
Nonprofits raise money with gameday parking at Chamber of Commerce
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce has auctioned off their back parking lot to non-profit organizations to raise money during Ole Miss home football games. Some organizations have raised as much as $2,000 during past seasons. The use of the parking lot as a fundraiser has been going on for...
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Athletics unveils new Next Level Exchange program
In conjunction with INFLCR, Ole Miss has launched its Next Level Exchange program to the public to assist student-athletes in growing their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Next Level Exchange is a platform available free of charge to both student-athletes and third parties, to serve as a central location for NIL opportunities regarding Ole Miss student-athletes. The platform connects businesses and student-athletes to communicate, negotiate and enter NIL transactions.
Oxford Eagle
Materials delayed for construction in Punkin Water project
The City of Oxford is experiencing supply chain construction delays related to the connection of Punkin Water customers to the city. The contract for the first construction project has been executed, but the lead time for the materials has delayed the actual beginning of construction, according to Bart Robinson, Chief Operations Officer for the City of Oxford.
MSCS official suspended, escorted off campus, sources say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, was escorted off campus on Thursday, according to sources. Limited details are available at this time, but Barker was suspended from his position, sources say. He was one of two officials...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford, Lafayette prepare for 51st edition of Crosstown Classic
Hold on to your hats folks. After two straight roller-coaster finishes in the annual contest, Oxford and Lafayette football and primed for the 51st edition of the Crosstown Classic. The Chargers (1-1) play host in this year’s contest after the Commodores (1-2) came away with a 34-23 win at home...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford woman charged with stealing $2.9M from MSU sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
wtva.com
Coroner identifies clerk murdered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
Oxford Eagle
No. 9 Ole Miss soccer battles to a draw against Southern Miss
No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0-2) took its shots in a 0-0 tie with Southern Miss at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium on Sunday. Ashley Orkus and the defense held strong allowing just one shot and zero shots on goal. The Rebels held Southern Miss without a shot for 86 minutes. Orkus earned her sixth shutout of the season, tying her for most in the nation.
Oxford Eagle
Regents School student awarded academic honors
Regents School of Oxford announced that National Merit Semifinalist Sydney Fuller has also received the National Rural and Small Town Award. Sydney Fuller excelled in College Board assessments and schoolwork to earn these awards, which colleges use to identify academically competitive underrepresented students. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Oxford Eagle
UM to host ethics conference October 6-8
The Center for Practical Ethics at the University of Mississippi will host the 2022 Society for Ethics Across the Curriculum (SEAC) Conference on Oct. 6-8. Two of the keynote lectures will be open to the public. Dr. Brian Berkey’s seminar will be on the topics of philosophy, public engagement, and...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Sept. 10-12
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Sept. 10. Wil Burch, 21....
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres. Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive. According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Both men were armed, and investigators say...
Oxford Eagle
Thaxton man named Highway Angel for rescuing motorists from vehicle crash
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. Hancock drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton around 3:15 a.m. when...
2 arrested after shots fired near Germantown High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police have arrested two people after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 35-year-old Jonathan Johnson of Memphis and 34-year-old Daniesha Roberts of Memphis have been taken into custody. Derrion Leonard, 24, was previously arrested in connection with this incident. Germantown Police say a shootout occurred at around […]
Missing Tunica teen found
UPDATE: Mashayla Jackson has been found safe, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The MBI has issued a Endangered / Missing Child Alert for Mashayla Jackson. She was last seen on Park Drive in Tunica, […]
wtva.com
One arrested after high speed chase through Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared more information about a Monday afternoon high-speed chase and arrest. MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton. The chase ended at approximately 6:30 along Highway 41. McGee said a trooper tried to...
wtva.com
Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
