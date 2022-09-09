ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II apparently chose to watch 'Twin Peaks' over Paul McCartney on her birthday

By Ariana Baio
 5 days ago

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, people are sharing their beloved memories of her - and there are some crackers.

According to Twin Peaks composer Angelo Badalamenti, Sir Paul McCartney once was snubbed by the Queen during a performance at her birthday because she wanted to watch Twin Peaks instead.

Speaking to NME in 2011 , Badalamenti said once while he and McCartney were working to compose music together for the TV show, the former Beatle shared the story.

"When he met her, he started to say, ‘I’m honoured to be here tonight, your Majesty, and I’m going to play some music for you,'" Badalamenti recounted.

"And the Queen says, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay, it’s five to eight, and I have to go and watch Twin Peaks !'”

Badalamenti also told the story on the Twin Peaks DVD box set.

Twin Peaks was a mystery-drama television series that premiered on ABC in 1990, it ran for two seasons before being canceled in 1991. Although it only lasted a short amount of time, the show gained a cult-following.

Apparently, this included Queen Elizabeth II.

It's unclear when this occurred but given the show was on TV it may have been between 1990 and 1991.

Neither McCartney nor the Queen ever confirmed the story.

