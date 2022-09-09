ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felt, OK

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Oklahoma alligator moving hatchlings caught on camera

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native Oklahoma alligators have always lived. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south of the Joplin region. In July the Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released details on Oklahoma alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

Oklahoma is prosecuting pregnant women for using medical marijuana

NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling

Soil sampling is something you should be doing at least once a year to keep your yard and garden thriving. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how to take a soil sample from our yard and how they can actually test it for you to make sure things are balanced.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Felt, OK
Oklahoma State
Z94

The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up

While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
VINITA, OK
KOCO

OHP dive team recovers phone while training at Lake Tenkiller

Did you drop your phone in Lake Tenkiller? If so, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found it. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team found the phone Tuesday while training at the lake in eastern Oklahoma in about 40 feet of water under the cliffs at Burnt Cabin. Oklahoma Highway...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Fall Foliage Destinations

It's about this time each year when that first cold front comes through Oklahoma, we start to wonder when the leaves will start to change. The state takes on a warm-color tone, the yellows, oranges, and red. Everyone looks forward to that short time when the scenery improves before everything dies. It's a good time to be in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Poll Shows Nelson With Lead On Walters In Oklahoma's Superintendent Race

Pollsters are finding a greater degree of polarization in most races - Republicans only voting for Republicans, and Democrats sticking with their party. However, when it comes to Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction race and education issues, analysts are seeing voters switching parties. Results from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll show Democrat Jena Nelson polling at 48.1 percent of the vote, Republican Ryan Walters at 43.1 percent with 8.8 percent undecided. Nelson is the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, and Walters is Oklahoma's current state Secretary of Education.
OKLAHOMA STATE
B100

Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America

A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Wildfire blazing through 'Wildcat Hills' in western Nebraska

GERING, Neb. — Another wildfire is burning in western Nebraska's Wildcat Hills on Tuesday. The flames are east of Gering, blazing down into Banner County. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but it's unclear if any homes are in the path. Troopers are asking people to stay...
GERING, NE
news9.com

State Wildlife Officials Warn Of Deadly Disease To Deer

A disease that infected a deer is raising the alarm for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. State wildlife officials confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease in a white-tailed deer carcass near the Texas-Oklahoma state line along the panhandle. Officials are activating their emergency response plan due to the disease's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

