okcfox.com
Study finds Oklahoma drivers have some of the worst road rage in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma drivers rank fourth in the country for the worst road rage. The Forbes Advisor team analyzed 10 different metrics from a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers. "Drivers in the Sooner State were the third most likely in the nation...
Oklahoma alligator moving hatchlings caught on camera
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Red Slough Wetlands area is where native Oklahoma alligators have always lived. It’s the extreme SE corner of the state bordering on Texas and Arkansas, more than five hours south of the Joplin region. In July the Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released details on Oklahoma alligator research projects at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area with study...
readfrontier.org
Oklahoma is prosecuting pregnant women for using medical marijuana
NEWKIRK, Okla. — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her...
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: Soil Sampling
Soil sampling is something you should be doing at least once a year to keep your yard and garden thriving. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us how to take a soil sample from our yard and how they can actually test it for you to make sure things are balanced.
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Is Coming Up
While not yet mainstream in Oklahoma, food truck culture is a quickly growing segment of fast-casual dining in modern life. It's also a great way for someone to bust into the restaurant scene, but not all are created equal. Luckily there are fans out there that understand there should be...
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
okcfox.com
Oklahoma farmers praying for rain are relieved that drought funding is on the way
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A month ago, the President of American Farmers and Ranchers, Scott Blubaugh, sent a letter to the Governor, pleading for an executive order to declare the drought an emergency. At the time, the State Department of Agriculture said they were still closely monitoring conditions,...
KOCO
OHP dive team recovers phone while training at Lake Tenkiller
Did you drop your phone in Lake Tenkiller? If so, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found it. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team found the phone Tuesday while training at the lake in eastern Oklahoma in about 40 feet of water under the cliffs at Burnt Cabin. Oklahoma Highway...
Oklahoma’s Best Fall Foliage Destinations
It's about this time each year when that first cold front comes through Oklahoma, we start to wonder when the leaves will start to change. The state takes on a warm-color tone, the yellows, oranges, and red. Everyone looks forward to that short time when the scenery improves before everything dies. It's a good time to be in Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs executive order to bring relief Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Monday to try to deliver drought relief to Oklahoma farmers who have been hit hard by drought conditions. According to the executive order:. An Emergency Drought Commission is to be immediately formed and shall exist until it...
Poll Shows Nelson With Lead On Walters In Oklahoma's Superintendent Race
Pollsters are finding a greater degree of polarization in most races - Republicans only voting for Republicans, and Democrats sticking with their party. However, when it comes to Oklahoma's Superintendent of Public Instruction race and education issues, analysts are seeing voters switching parties. Results from an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll show Democrat Jena Nelson polling at 48.1 percent of the vote, Republican Ryan Walters at 43.1 percent with 8.8 percent undecided. Nelson is the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, and Walters is Oklahoma's current state Secretary of Education.
okcfox.com
H.E.L.P Task Force recommends expanding SoonerCare coverage for pregnant, postpartum women
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Helping Every Life and Parent (H.E.L.P) Task Force unanimously recommended on Tuesday that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority expand coverage for SoonerCare members receiving pregnancy and postpartum services. Gov. Kevin Stitt created the H.E.L.P Task Force to study, evaluate, and make recommendations regarding policies,...
okcfox.com
Jena Nelson taking leave from teaching job to focus on race against Ryan Walters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Jena Nelson is taking a leave of absence from her teaching job with Oklahoma City Public Schools to focus on her campaign for State Superintendent against Ryan Walters, the district confirmed to FOX 25. The move is effective immediately for Nelson, the state's 2020 Teacher...
okcfox.com
Great Taste of a Fair: Here's the best foods at the Oklahoma State Fair this year
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The days are getting shorter and the temperature is getting lower at night, so that only means one thing: the Oklahoma State Fair is back. Packed full of live entertainment (Blue Oyster Cult! Foghat! Pig races!) and rides (the Sky Eye Wheel!), the State Fair officially opens to the public on Thursday.
news9.com
State Wildlife Officials Warn Of Deadly Disease To Deer
A disease that infected a deer is raising the alarm for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. State wildlife officials confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease in a white-tailed deer carcass near the Texas-Oklahoma state line along the panhandle. Officials are activating their emergency response plan due to the disease's...
okcfox.com
14 missing, endangered children rescued during operation 'Summer Knights'
NEW ORLEANS (WPDE) — Fourteen missing children in Louisiana have been rescued by U.S Marshals and eight arrests were made as part of operation "Summer Knights." The investigation ran from April 30 to Aug. 31, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans. Some of...
Gov. Stitt’s H.E.L.P. Task Force issues first recommendations for struggling families
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt’s newly created H.E.L.P. Task Force has issued its first recommendations for struggling families and expectant mothers. Oklahoma’s income threshold for Medicare pregnancy coverage is one of the lowest in the United States. Currently, SoonerCare provides full benefits and 60 days of postpartum coverage to those who fall under the federal poverty level, which is $18,769 a year for an individual or $38,304 for a family of four.
