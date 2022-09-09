ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
It looked at times as though Justin Jefferson was taunting Aaron Rodgers. Jefferson was open in the flat for a Minnesota Vikings touchdown. He was open over the middle for another touchdown. He was open all afternoon for nine catches and 184 yards in the 23-7 Vikings victory, doing everything a bona fide WR1 of the caliber Rodgers covets in every draft class could be asked to do. Neener-neener-neener, you can't have me, and your buddies can't catch me!
The mission is clear for the Minnesota Vikings: maintain the momentum they’ve established in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings started their campaign on a strong note by stunningly defeating the Green Bay Packers, 23-7. Their win also marked a great start for the tenure of...
