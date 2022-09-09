Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference
The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
3 quarterbacks Cowboys can add to save season after Dak Prescott injury
Losing an ugly Week 1 game was bad enough for the Cowboys but an indefinite injury for Dak Prescott could have the team scrambling for a lifeline. The Cowboys came into the 2022 season worrying about preseason injury to Dak Prescott but he made it back in time to start in Week 1.
Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
How the Vikings' offense thrived against the Packers
The Vikings offense proved they could handle everything new head coach Kevin O'Connell asked of them in his head coaching debut.
Vikings the biggest mover of the week in ESPN NFL power rankings
Justin Jefferson and Kevin O'Connell are also betting favorites to take home major awards.
The humiliation of Aaron Rodgers, and other takeaways
It looked at times as though Justin Jefferson was taunting Aaron Rodgers. Jefferson was open in the flat for a Minnesota Vikings touchdown. He was open over the middle for another touchdown. He was open all afternoon for nine catches and 184 yards in the 23-7 Vikings victory, doing everything a bona fide WR1 of the caliber Rodgers covets in every draft class could be asked to do. Neener-neener-neener, you can't have me, and your buddies can't catch me!
Bears’ Legend Dick Butkus Takes Victory Lap After Packers Struggle
The NFL Hall of Famer tweeted about Green Bay’s offensive struggles before the season began.
A Kirk Cousins Speech Shows Off The New Vikings Culture
The mission is clear for the Minnesota Vikings: maintain the momentum they’ve established in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings started their campaign on a strong note by stunningly defeating the Green Bay Packers, 23-7. Their win also marked a great start for the tenure of...
