Chatham County, NC

spectrumnews1.com

Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta

TOCCOA, Ga. (AP) — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state's Republican Party. It wasn't Buckhead, the glitzy Atlanta neighborhood where Kemp lives in a governor's mansion dwarfed by other...
GEORGIA STATE
Business
spectrumnews1.com

My Pillow CEO levels election claims against Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams

KENTUCKY — My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, directed charges of election fraud against Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In a video shared on social media on Friday, Lindell called on people to flood Adam’s office with Freedom of Information Act requests related to their “cast vote records” in order to ensure their ballots were counted as intended.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council backs bills preserving Santa Monica, San Gabriel areas

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council signaled its support Wednesday for two conservation bills pending in Congress that would help preserve areas in the Santa Monica Mountains and San Gabriel National Recreation Area. The Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act would expand the boundary of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin 911 services experiencing technical difficulties

WISCONSIN — Across the state, 911 services are having technical difficulties. According to the Kenosha Police Department, 911 services are down statewide. If those in need call 911, they'll be re-routed to a different city. The non-emergency phone lines are working and in the meantime, officials ask for the public to use those numbers.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Disney opens interest list for Storyliving Community in Rancho Mirage

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Those who want, and have the means, to live in The Walt Disney Co.’s first community in California can soon do so in the heart of the Coachella Valley. After announcing that the company would help develop a new master-planned community, called Storyliving by Disney, in Rancho Mirage earlier this year, Disney officials previewed what the residential component could look like once built this past weekend.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor#Manufacturing Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wolfspeed Inc#Cree
spectrumnews1.com

Election clerks worry ban on absentee ballot curing could cause confusion

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge, who sided with Republicans in a ruling last week, is standing by his decision that state law doesn't allow election clerks to fill in missing address information on absentee ballot envelopes. The process is commonly referred to as ballot curing. The Wisconsin Elections...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Opposing groups spending millions with high-stakes abortion amendment on the ballot

KENTUCKY — There will be a highly consequential ballot measure on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. Amendment 2 asks Kentucky voters if they are in favor of adding a section to the state Constitution that reads: “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
KENTUCKY STATE
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain

Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
WISCONSIN STATE

