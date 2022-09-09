Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Frm. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials
Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators. With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night will taper to showers by morning. New Hampshire primary voting underway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Granite Staters head to the polls...
WCAX
Bradford residents vote for retail pot sales
New Hampshire GOP tilts to the right with Tuesday primary victories. Two conservative Republican candidates running for Congress who have supported former President Trump’s stolen election fabrications, carried Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP primary. Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three streets...
WCAX
New Hampshire GOP tilts to the right with Tuesday primary victories
Bradford voters approve pot sales in town Tuesday. Water boil order for parts of Plattsburgh, New York. Three streets in Plattsburgh, New York are under a water boil order. Two men arrested for allegedly kidnapping Bennington woman for drug money. Updated: 6 hours ago. Two people from Massachusetts will be...
WMUR.com
U.S. Department of Labor assesses thousands in fines regarding alleged child labor law violations in New Hampshire, Vermont
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Department of Labor officials said they have uncovered several cases of child labor violations and young worker injuries in New Hampshire and Vermont. Department officials said they found violations at nine McDonald's and 12 Dunkin’ restaurants between the two states. Most of the violations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Seventh Generation to provide funding for curriculum on Vt. native tribes
Former North Country reporter shares stories from the front lines in Ukraine. Russia’s war against Ukraine is more than six months old and NPR reporter Brian Mann has covered the conflict from the front lines. Vt. health regulators embrace challenges, opportunities. Updated: 4 hours ago. Recent hospital rate hikes...
WCAX
Vt. health regulators embrace challenges, opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Recent hospital rate hikes are raising renewed concerns about the affordability of health care in the Green Mountain State. It comes as the Green Mountain Care Board, the state entity that regulates spending, is seeing a turnover in its membership. The University of Vermont Medical Center...
WCAX
Vermont Climate Council takes on role of biomass energy production
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is burning wood chips and other biomass helpful or harmful when it comes to meeting the state’s climate goals? It’s a question the state’s new Vermont Climate Council hopes to tackle. The council’s Biomass Task Force Wednesday heard from members of 350 Vermont,...
A campaign is launching in support of keeping new driver’s license law in place after a Republican effort to repeal it made the November ballot
A transportation secretary from the Dukakis administration, the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association, and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian are among the public figures who will work to convince voters to keep a new driver’s license law in place. Days after the state’s top elections official confirmed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vermont Issues First Three Licenses for Retail Cannabis Sales
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued licenses on Wednesday to businesses in Burlington, Rutland and Middlebury that will allow them to open weed shops in the coming weeks. The three businesses are the first in Vermont to get the green light for retail sales. “Today’s license approvals mark a historic...
scenicstates.com
12 Must-Visit Vermont Breweries in 2022
There are over 80 big and small Vermont breweries, many of which are thriving thanks to the reputation of microbreweries, annual beer festivals, and famous beer types born in the Green Mountain State. Not only is Vermont the birthplace of New England IPA, but it also ranks first in breweries...
mynbc5.com
Out of state experts could have a solution to Vermont's cyanobacteria problem
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As toxic algae and cyanobacteria have caused numerous beach closures this summer, outside agencies are now taking notice and said they may have a solution to the problem. BlueGreen Water Technologies said its mission is to protect water resources. They've come to Vermont after getting word...
Vermont’s US House nominees to debate this Thursday at 6 p.m.
Democrat Becca Balint, Republican Liam Madden and Libertarian Ericka Redic will take part in the latest event in the 2022 Digger Debate Series. The forum will take place online and feature questions from VTDigger readers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s US House nominees to debate this Thursday at 6 p.m..
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mychamplainvalley.com
Recruitment of new workers raises housing concerns
Montpelier, VT — In his weekly press conference, Governor Phil Scott discussed plans to bring Canadian aviation business to Vermont, however, there are concerns regarding housing and recruiting new workers into the state and having a place for them to live. Last week, Scott attended the International Aerospace Innovation...
Advocates call for new state assistance for renters
Funding is set to run out for more than 3,000 Vermont households.
WCAX
Vt., NH fast food chains fined for violating child labor laws
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Labor Department’s New England Office says it took action earlier this year against Dunkin’ and McDonald’s franchise locations in Vermont and New Hampshire over violating child labor laws. The DOL found nine McDonald’s and 12 Dunkin’ franchise locations allowed some 14...
WCAX
FEMA awards Vt. $1.9M for relocating VSH patients after Irene
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Eleven years after Tropical Storm Irene flooded the Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, FEMA this week officially awarded the state nearly $1.9 million for relocating those patients. The funding is meant to reimburse the state for the costs of relocating patients to a temporary mental health...
WCAX
No one tracking why climate migrators are moving to Vermont
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve told you before about climate migrators, people fleeing climate change happening in real-time. Many find their way to Vermont, which doesn’t yet have severe wildfires, drought or flooding. Our Kevin Gaiss takes you to Corinth to meet one family who moved here almost...
WCAX
NH Primary: ‘The MAGA vote triumphed’
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Republican voters in New Hampshire sent a clear message during Tuesday’s primary -- The Trump wing of the party continues to be a political force. The former president narrowly lost New Hampshire in 2016 by just a couple thousand votes. He blamed that loss...
WCAX
Fast food restaurants in Vermont and New Hampshire accused of violating child labor laws
A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. Vt. authorities search for missing Franklin County teen. Updated: 49 minutes ago. The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a...
As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan
“The state is ending the rental assistance program just when Vermonters need it most. Unless we take action, evictions will increase dramatically, and many more people will become homeless,” Rebecca Plummer, a staff attorney at Vermont Legal Aid, said Monday. Read the story on VTDigger here: As pandemic-era housing assistance ramps down, advocates call on Scott to redo housing plan.
Comments / 1