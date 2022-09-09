ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahinda, IL

977wmoi.com

Patsy Ann Wagy

Patsy Ann Wagy, 87, of Galesburg, IL, went to Heaven on September 10, 2022. She was born October 21, 1934 to Glen and Eva Mitchell of Avon Illinois. She was the youngest of 2 daughters. Patsy attended Illinois Wesleyan College after graduating from Avon High School. She was a member...
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Donna J. Greene

Donna J. Greene, 95, formerly of Abingdon, passed away peacefully at 3:27 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Seminary Manor in Galesburg. She was born October 14, 1926 in Ellisville, Illinois, the daughter of Nelson E. and Hazel (Detrick) Wagner. She married Duane C. "Dutch" Greene on September 7, 1946 in Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Norma Smick, one niece, Paula Smick and one nephew, Jim Greene.
ABINGDON, IL
977wmoi.com

Harry James Chesser

Harry James Chesser, 82, of Toulon, died at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at home. He was born June 17, 1940, in Galesburg, the son of Lenard E. "Jim" and Nellie Rosetta (Sargeant) Chesser. He is survived by two sisters, Yvette Kemp of Galesburg and Bonnie Delabar...
TOULON, IL
977wmoi.com

Melissa L. Totten

Melissa L. Totten, 81, of Roseville, IL, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Roseville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Roseville. She was born on March 13, 1941, in Keithsburg, Illinois the daughter of George "Ted" Heath and Celia (Norman) Heath. Melissa was raised and educated...
ROSEVILLE, IL
977wmoi.com

WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the Week Ending Sept. 11th, 2022

Here's our WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending September 11th, 2022:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is junior boys cross country runner, Caleb Miller. Caleb ran a 3-mile time of 16:25.8 at the massive First to the Finish meet on the famous course at Detweiler Park in Peoria. That finish was good enough to give him a 29th overall individual finish in a field of 642 Class.
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Fall Clean-up Days in Galesburg This Week and Next

This month, the City of Galesburg will hold the Fall clean-up days event. While each household will still only have one day assigned for the clean-up collection, the clean-up event will take place over a two-week period: September 12th – 16th, 2022, and September 19th – 23rd, 2022. Each household will have their clean-up items collected during their assigned recycling week on their normally scheduled refuse and recycling pick-up day.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

WIU Career Center to Offer Fall ’22 Career and Internship Fairs

The Western Illinois University Career Center, in conjunction with various academic departments, will offer several career and internship fairs for WIU students this fall. The fairs are open free for job-seekers and bring opportunities for many WIU students and alumni seeking first-hand information about local and regional organizations. "The one-on-one...
MACOMB, IL
977wmoi.com

Abingdon-Avon Football Gets Road Win At West Carroll

Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Abingdon-Avon high school football team got a much needed win on Saturday night. After starting the season 0-2 with losses to ROWVA/Williamsfield and Stark County, the Tornadoes bounced back in a big way with a 49-0 road victory over West Carroll. Head Coach for the Tornadoes, Rick Quinn, says the win is a big confidence boost for his team.
ABINGDON, IL
Obituaries
977wmoi.com

Symphony Announces 2022-2023 Season and New Artistic Leadership

After a two-year hiatus, the Galesburg Symphony Society and Knox-Galesburg Symphony (KGS) announces its 70th concert season, beginning this October. The season is filled with exciting changes for the organization including a new conductor, new venues, and a reimagined season to reach more members of Galesburg and the surrounding communities.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

ISP Investigating Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Henry County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2020 Silver Ford Utility. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 21-year-old male from Annawan, IL – Uninjured. Unit 2 – 50-year-old female – Deceased, Pending next of kin notification. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound and...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Alexis Native Serves Aboard U.S. Navy’s East Coast Master Jet Base

Seaman Apprentice Jeffery Mooney, III, a native of Alexis, Illinois, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Air Station Oceana. Mooney joined the Navy eight months ago. Today, Mooney serves as a culinary specialist. "I joined the Navy to serve my country and to give my future children the life...
