OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Ecology’s (WSDOE) “Simple As That” campaign is underway and is focused on putting an end to litter on roadways. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the DOE spend more than $9 million each year on cleanup efforts. According to WSDOT, from January to July, 816 tons of litter were removed from state roads.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO