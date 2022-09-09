Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
Iowa's Visiting Locker Room is Entirely Pink to Get Under the Skin of Opposing Teams
Football coaches spend hours, days and weeks preparing a game plan. They eat their dinner in the film room. They go over the game script before going to bed. They forget about their kid's baseball game because they had to go see a recruit and get scolded by their wife, learning that family is the most important thing.
The Scott Frost Era at Nebraska Redefined Rock Bottom, But it's Finally Come to an End
I felt a sense of relief when Nebraska kicker Timmy Bleekrode missed the 52-yard field goal to send the Georgia Southern game to overtime. As if there was any doubt about Scott Frost's job status, it was put to rest when the ball sailed left. Much to the relief of...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Texas Has Changed This Californian So Much In A Year & Texans Are Proud Of The Transformation
The woman who went viral on TikTok for her witty observations about how different her life is after moving from California to Texas is now sharing the interesting ways living in the southern state has changed her. Sam Speiller, or unmitigated.gall, moved to Round Rock, Texas, last year. The comedian...
History at Kansas: 3 Main Takeaways From Bubba Wallace's Win
Bubba Wallace made history on Sunday with his win at Kansas Speedway, becoming the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races. The 23XI Racing driver did so in impressive fashion, leading for 58 of the final 68 laps and holding off his boss Denny Hamlin in the process.
The WNBA is Setting Itself Up for a Viewership Disaster
The WNBA has had a banger season. Viewership is up, way way up, so much so that the regular season had the highest viewership numbers for the league since 2008. According to the Atlantic, "The overall viewership, combined between CBS and Disney networks, averaged 379,000 viewers -- the highest in the league's 14-year history with its television partners." The final regular season matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, who later went on to give the fans a championship caliber semi finals series, drew a whopping 1.1 million viewers. So with viewership skyrocketing and playoff match-ups delivering explosive, edge of your seat basketball, why is the WNBA scheduling championship deciding games up against Goliath NFL?
